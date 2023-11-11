List of All MW3 Campaign Missions

MW3’s Campaign is short in comparison to the other lengthy campaigns we have gotten in Call of Duty history. However, it is packed with action and popular characters that will keep you hooked. This short piece will look at all of the MW3 campaign missions in the game.

Call of Duty has tons of intriguing missions that include delivering and gathering intel to out-of-pocket missions that are unpredictable (No Russian). Likewise, MW3 has tons of action-packed missions that will scratch the itch of the signature Call of Duty action.

Let us take a look at all of the missions we get to experience in the MW3 Campaign in the next section.

Mission List

In total, there are 14 missions you have to go through to complete the MW3 Campaign. However, due to the high-octane action of each mission, they have tons of replayability value. Let us take a look at each of the missions and see what the story is behind them.

Operation 627

In the original MW3, Captain Price was Prisoner No. 627. However, in this iteration of the game, Vladamir Makarov is the main antagonist and the Prisoner you need to rescue. The trailer showed him being escorted through a Russian Prison. The objective is to rescue Makarov from the prison and then escape with him.

Precious Cargo

You are immediately put in the shoes of Farah Ahmen Karim as she finds herself stranded in a shipment yard. From there, you will need to access the Shadow Company Shipments, retrieve their manifests, and locate the GPS trackers. The best part about this mission is that you have complete control over how to proceed. That is why, you should take your time and execute it perfectly.

Only your starting loadout is set. Anything you do along the way is up to you.

Reactor

This mission is a fun one as you are sent out to destroy Konni Group Helicopters. To complete the objectives of this mission, you will need to destroy 3 of those choppers. There are a couple of things you should remember about this mission, the main one is the attack helicopter that keeps circling above you. The second is that you must grab any RPGs and ammo you can find along the way so that your mission is easier.

Payload

You take on the role of Captain Price for this mission. The objective is to close the silo doors so that the missile does not launch properly. It is one of the longest missions in the MW3 campaign and for good reason. There are tons of things you need to do on this mission including recon, collecting intel, and messing around with chemicals.

Deep Cover

Now playing as Kate Laswell, the objective is to sneak into a military base. The objective is to be stealthy and not draw out your weapon too often to avoid detection. We won’t spoil it further but the mission is not what it seems and quickly goes sideways. Be ready for anything.

Passenger

This is one of those brutal missions where the combat is less but the story is at its peak. You take on the role of a suicide bomber who must board a Russian Passenger plane. It is brutal.

Crash Site

MW3’s intuitiveness gives you an option for you to play this mission two ways, you can either choose stealth or go in guns blazing. You are in the midst of wreckage and the objective is to find a few electronic devices and contraband throughout the crash site.

Flashpoint

This is a flashback mission as you go back in time in a mission where Captain Price and Soap hunt Makarov. After capturing Makarov and having things go haywire, you will return back to the present day where you find coordinates to Makarov’s location.

Oligarch

Another mission that you can approach however you want. When you reach the coordinates, there is no sign of Makarov. However, you can use this time to gather intel. However, we recommend that you try out doing it stealthily since it gives you intuitive ways to complete the mission.

Highrise

The objective here is to ascend the building in order to apprehend the leader of the Konni Group, Nolan. You will face a ton of enemies ascending up so be careful and pack enough ammo.

Frozen Tundra

Welcome to the cold Siberian Tundra as you find yourself on the hunt for Makarov again. This time, you play as Captain Price as you gear up to set up an ambush against Makarov and his convoy. There is tons of action in this mission that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Gora Dam

This is the final open combat mission in the MW3 Campaign. There are tons of items scattered around the map and you are tasked with retrieving them. Approach however you want but ensure efficiency and tact.

Danger Close

One of the most intuitive missions in the MW3 Campaign as you are tasked to protect some soldiers from above. Later on, you will need to infiltrate a base and capture intel on Makarov.

Trojan Horse

The final mission of the MW3 Campaign. Makarov’s location has been narrowed down and you need to hurry to London. This will be the end and there are callbacks to the original MW3 so keep on the lookout.