The Best Pulemyot 762 Loadout in MW3 Beta

The Pulemyot 762 is one of the best weapons to come out of the MW3 Beta due to its damage. This loadout guide will look at the best class setup for the weapon.

The MW3 beta is not without its faults. There are good parts and there are bad ones. However, the weapons are some of the most appealing aspects of the game so far and there is no denying that. Even though weapons like the MCW and the Striker have become fan favorites, we also have the Pulemyot 762 a very underrated LMG.

The Pulemyot is undoubtedly an S-Tier weapon but is not in the limelight as much as the other weapons showcased in the beta. However, this loadout will show you why it is a top contender to be one of the best in the game. Let us see why.

The Pulemyot 762 has a striking resemblance to the RPK and even has similar damage numbers to the weapon. Multiplayer fanatics are always looking for the next gem to unlock and play with and this might be just the weapon they are looking for.

With this class loadout, we will aim to make the weapon a beast in medium to long-range gunfights. We will prioritize recoil control and damage increase with it so that the weapon is the best in class and can compete with the best of weapons. However, before diving into the loadout, let us take a look at how you can unlock the weapon.

How to Unlock the Pulemyot 762

To unlock the Pulemyot 762 in the MW3 beta, you will need to reach level 23 in the game. However, that is subject to change when MW3 officially drops everywhere in November. The weapon is worth grinding for as you will also need to unlock attachments once you get the base weapon. It is one of the most powerful and underrated guns in the beta so far that is not seen in many lobbies.

That being said, let us take a look at the attachments you will be using once you unlock the weapon and have it for use.

Attachment Breakdown

Muzzle : VT-7 Soulstealer Suppressor

: VT-7 Soulstealer Suppressor Stock : Bastion Ergonomic Recoil Pad

: Bastion Ergonomic Recoil Pad Rear Grip: Nought-Z3 Grip

Nought-Z3 Grip Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

Bruen Heavy Support Grip Aftermarket Parts: Pulemyot 762B Bullpup Conversion Kit

We start off this loadout with the VT-7 Soulstealer Suppressor. Not only will it keep us off the radar, but it will also help with bullet velocity, recoil control, and damage range. It is one of the best attachments to equip for this particular weapon and a must-have.

Follow that up with the Bastion Ergonomic Recoil Pad. This attachment will control the gun kick a lot so that you cannot go off target even when you get shot by the enemies. The Nought-Z3 Rear Grip is going to increase our overall mobility with this weapon by increasing the ADS speed. However, it also helps with gun kick control and recoil control.

For the Underbarrel, we opt for the Bruen Heavy Support Grip since it controls the horizontal recoil and helps with the gun kick. It also gives aiming stability and aim walking steadiness a boost. For the last attachment, we are going to equip the Aftermarket Parts. The Pulemyot 762B Bullpup Conversion Kit is essential in transforming this weapon into an AR.

It increases the weapon’s mobility and handling along with some rate of fire. This helps in medium-range gunfights as you can be faster and more agile with the weapon.

Secondary

For the secondary, we recommend going with the Renetti equipped with a conversion kit that will turn it into an SMG. Since the Pulemyot 762 is a long-range weapon, you would benefit from having a weapon that can deal with all the close-range gunfights you may have. We advise that you build the Renetti up for speed as much as possible since that is the most important quality to have in a close-range gunfight.

The Renettin inherently has good damage numbers and a worthy fire rate that can rival most SMGs. That is why, it is the most preferred secondary weapon currently.

Perks and Equipment

Check out the best perks and equipment you can rock for this particular weapon below.

Vest: Engineer Vest

Engineer Vest Gloves: Scavenger Gloves

Scavenger Gloves Gear: EOD Padding

EOD Padding Gear: Bone Conduction Helmet

Bone Conduction Helmet Tactical: Battle Rage

Battle Rage Field Equipment: Munitions Box

We start off the loadout with an Engineer Vest which recharges the Field Upgrade faster and lets us spot killstreaks and enemy equipment through walls. Follow that up with Scavenger Gloves because it helps us collect extra ammunition from dead enemies. For the Gear, we recommend going with the EOD Padding since it reduces damage from explosives and fire.

For the second Gear slot, we recommend the Bone Conduction Helmet since it isolates footsteps making it easier to find and kill enemies. Battle Rage is one of the best tacticals to use for objective-based game modes like Hardpoint or Domination because it boosts health regeneration. This can help a lot in fast-paced games.

Finish off the loadout with the Munitions Box. Coupled with the Scavenger Gloves, you will never run shot of ammo. Since the Pulemyot 762 has a gracious magazine, you can use this Field Equipment to keep firing.

Why You Should Use This Loadout

This loadout has everything you would want in an LMG loadout. It has good attachments that boost mobility, control, and damage along with a perk and equipment setup that complements the weapon. The weapon lacks a little in close ranges but for that, we have the Renetti. It is by all means a perfect loadout to use with almost no downsides.

We recommend that you try this loadout out the next time you play MW3 since it has the essential ingredients you would need to thrive in an objective-based lobby.