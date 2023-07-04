The Best M4 Loadout in Warzone 2.0 Season 4: Attachments, Perks and Equipment

The M4 has risen up the weapon ranks and has become one of the best guns to use in the current meta. With this M4 class loadout, you will hit your shots and be competitive in terms of TTK in Warzone 2.0.

The M4 is one of the oldest weapons in CoD history. It has been in almost every game and has managed to accumulate quite a fan following due to its low recoil and competitive damage. It is a simple weapon that even a rookie can pick up and use without drawbacks.

That is what makes it hard to master. However, with the right attachments, you can not only control the weapon but make it one of the best in the game. That is what we will aim to do in this guide. We will showcase the M4 and look at the best possible build for it in the current Warzone 2.0 meta. Let us get into it.

Contents

This is the Best M4 Class Loadout in Warzone 2.0 Season 4

How to Unlock the M4

Weapon Attachments

Secondary, Perks and Equipment

Why You Should Use This Loadout in Warzone 2.0

The M4 does not need much to exceed in combat and be the best AR in the meta. It needs simple attachments that make tracking easier, an extended magazine, and something that will increase the weapon’s TTK. That is why, we will build a loadout to solve all of those problems.

But before we get into the attachments, we should take a look at how you can unlock the weapon just in case you haven’t already. Although it is a really easy process to unlock almost any weapon in the game thanks to DMZ extraction.

How to Unlock the M4

M4 is probably the simplest weapon to unlock in the game because it will be available right from the start of the game when you unlock the ability to make customized loadouts. To do that, reach rank 4 in Warzone 2.0 and you will unlock the M4 and customize it according to your liking.

But before you start putting random attachments on the weapon, we urge you to put the ones we list below and try them out in a match. Let us break them down.

Weapon Attachments

Optic: Your Preference

Your Preference Magazine: 60-Round Mag

60-Round Mag Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Barrel: Hightower 20” Barrel

Hightower 20” Barrel Muzzle: Harbinger D20

(Note: You can set the tuning of the weapon according to your needs. Target the boosts that you would like to have to get an advantage in gunfights)

This is a loadout centered around solving all the problems that the M4 has. A lower magazine, some stability issues, and a need to increase the TTK of the weapon. Let us start off with the simplest of all attachments, an Optic. You can equip any Optic of your choosing as long as you find it comfortable to use in any situation and range. Most go with the Aim OP V-4 or the Cronen Mini Pro.

Follow that up with the 60-Round Magazine to increase your ability to get multi-frags in games. It will allow you to engage enemies confidently in any range without you having the fear of running empty. The FTAC Ripper 56 underbarrel is one of the most versatile attachments for any weapon due to its variety of stat boosts.

This underbarrel increases the aiming idle stability, hip-fire accuracy, and recoil stabilization of the weapon which keeps your weapon on target no matter the range. Now comes the meat of the loadout. We will equip the Hightower 20” Barrel since it provides the weapon with a hefty increase in TTK. It increases stats for recoil control, damage range, bullet velocity, and hip-fire accuracy.

Follow that up with the Harbinger D20 muzzle which does the same thing as the barrel. It increases TTK and damage range of the weapon but it also puts a suppressor on it so you can disappear from the minimap.

Secondary, Perks and Equipment

For the secondary weapon, we recommend going with any SMG or Sniper based on your playstyle. If you have a more aggressive playstyle, go with the SMG. If you want to stick to longer ranges go with a Sniper. The ISO 45 and the MCPR 300 are good choices for the SMG and Sniper Rifle respectively. Now, let us look at the perks.

Base Perk 1: Overkill

Overkill Base Perk 2: Double Time

Double Time Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: High Alert

High Alert Lethal: Drill Charge

Drill Charge Tactical Equipment: Smoke/Flash Grenade

The first perk is Overkill which will let us carry the SMG/Sniper Rifle we mentioned earlier. Follow that up with Double Time because it doubles our tactical sprint duration. This will allow us to be on the move and avoid enemy gunfire as much as possible. It also increases our crouch movement speed by 30%.

Fast Hands is an incredible add-on if you are also using Overkill because you will be able to switch weapons faster, it will also increase your reload speed. Lastly, for our perk choices, we will equip High Alert to ensure we do not get shot from the back. Whenever you are in the Line of Sight of any enemy, your vision will pulse.

For the lethal, we will equip the Drill Charge to flush out enemies from buildings and the tactical depends on your playstyle. Smoke for passive plays and flashes for active and aggressive plays.

Why You Should Use This Loadout

This loadout makes the M4 a pure meta weapon and gives it everything it lacked to compete with other guns. With the attachments we gave the gun increased TTK, competitive magazine size, and recoil stability that will help in the longer ranges.

The perks will ensure that you can be on the move, fast, and aware of your enemies. The lethal and tactical will help you flush out enemies and escape/ confuse the enemies respectively. All in all, this loadout is built as a counter to traditional SMG/LMG builds because it packs the damage of the LMG and the quickness of an SMG.

