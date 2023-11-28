EA FC 24 John Barnes Base Icon SBC: How to acquire this card in Ultimate Team?

EA FC 24 spiced up Ultimate Team by releasing the John Barnes Base Icon Squad Building Challenge (SBC). So, fans can now have this English soccer legend on their squads. But before that, they should know everything about the challenge they need to complete for the card.

Icons is possibly one of the most famous promos in Ultimate Team. It has been present in the online mode since the FIFA days and is now there in EA FC 24. Likewise, the Liverpool and Watford legend John Barnes is one of the Icons available in this 2023-released soccer simulation title.

About the John Barnes Base Icon card

Unlike FIFA’s Ultimate Team, EA FC 24 doesn’t have three editions of an Icon from the get-go. Electronic Arts released the new title with one base edition of every available Icon in the game. John Barnes has an 87-rated Base Icon card in the game at the moment.

It’s a great card to have in the game because it can be used in three different positions: left winger, left midfielder, and center-attacking midfielder. It will also have better chemistry with the others on the squad because it is an Icon. Moreover, this card has six Playstyles and a Playstyle Plus aside from the incredible stats.

How to obtain this Base Icon card?

EA FC 24, like all previous FIFA titles, doesn’t want fans to easily obtain an Icon card. Hence, to complete all tasks under the John Barnes Base Icon SBC, they must create multiple Starting XIs. Moreover, fans should also follow the below mentioned requirements while building the team.

Born Legend

Exactly eleven Rare Bronze players should be in the lineup.

Rising Star

Exactly eleven Rare Silver players should be in the lineup.

On a Loan

Exactly eleven Silver players should be in the lineup.

Digger

A minimum of one Liverpool player should be in the lineup.

The lineup should have a minimum rating of 83.

The Three Lions

A minimum of one English player should be in the lineup.

The team should have a minimum rating of 85.

League Legend

A minimum of one Premier League player should be in the lineup.

The team should have a minimum rating of 86.

To create the six required teams, fans would need to spend over 187,000 Ultimate Team coins in the Transfer Market. It is a significant sum to spend for a lot of fans. As a result, they can complete the challenge with fewer coins by using untradeable and spare cards from their collection. Moreover, if they run out of these in-game resources, they can participate in Ultimate Team matches to get more.

If they really want this legendary winger, EA FC 24 players should complete the John Barnes Base Icon SBC as soon as possible. After all, this Ultimate Team challenge is only available for a limited time.