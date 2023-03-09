“I think it is all a bit misdirected”: Ludwig reacts to MrBeast drama after he tries to help people in last two videos

YouTuber, Ludwig Ahgren, reacted to MrBeast’s new video that’s facing a lot backlash. In his latest upload to MrBeast philanthropy, the content king helped 20,000 kids in Africa with a pair of shoes. While some people praised his efforts, many called the video “another revenue earning source.”

Ludwig reacted to the whole MrBeast drama that has been going on for a while and said he thinks all of this is a bit “misdirected.”

Ludwig reacts to latest MrBeast drama

MrBeast is one of the most widely loved content creators on YouTube. Through his videos, he’s tried helping as many people as he could. However, in recent times, he has been facing a lot of flak from his audience.

Reacting to the criticism that MrBeast has been facing, Ludwig said “As a whole, as a system in America where a 1000 people need cataract surgery and don’t have access to it… It would cost literally hundreds of dollars to do it.”

He continued:

“But it requires one guy named MrBeast, who’s 24-years-old from North Carolina to f**king do it”

He continued to say that he feels like people should be able to do something about it.

He said: “In America, it doesn’t matter who you elect, the problem doesn’t get fixed no matter who you elect.”

MrBeast’s new video faces backlash

MrBeast is well known for his charitable efforts to help people who need it the most. MrBeast’s latest upload to his philanthropic channel was about how he helped kids in Africa get access to shoes so that they could travel to school.

His narration of the video began by saying: “Because of the extreme poverty in rural towns, walking barefoot is the only option, which means they have to walk miles over harsh terrain, broken glass and contaminated water.”

After tweeting about the new video, MrBeast had to tell the audience there that he second channel was made to help people and the revenue gets invested into helping more people.

Just a reminder for those of you that don’t normally watch this channel, Beast Philanthropy is a charity we run and all the revenue from these videos goes towards running our food pantries and helping people around the world. Our charity owns this channel, I thought it’d be fun… https://t.co/wOFiFuSpQx — MrBeast (@MrBeast) March 9, 2023

The video for now has over 1.8 million views. Even though people have mixed reactions about this, people are wishing MrBeast continues his efforts to help people.

