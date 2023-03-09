HomeSearch

GTA Online Weekly Update for March 09, 2023: 3x payout on Tuner Contracts

Danyal Arabi
|Published 09/03/2023

This week, GTA Online is all about cars. From new races to a brand new car, players have been treated to a bunch of automobile-themed bonuses. For those missing the Auto Shop, now is the perfect time to invest. Not only are Exotic Exports and Contracts paying out 3x, but Auto Shops themselves are 40% off. Here’s everything new in Rockstar’s title this week.

Earn 3x money on Exotic Exports and more in GTA Online this week

New vehicle – Hotring Everon ($1,790,000 – $1,342,500)

Podium Vehicle – BF Club

Prize Ride – Seminole Frontier

Prize Ride Challenge – Place top 5 in Street Races for 3 days in a row

Luxury Autos Showroom

  • Tigon
  • Tezeract

Deluxe Motorsports Showroom

  • Declasse Hotring Sabre (Sports, 35% off)
  • Dundreary Landstalker XL (SUVs)
  • Annis Hellion (Off-Road, 35% off)
  • Pfister Comet (Sports)
  • Karin Hotring Everon (Sports)
Discounts

40% Off

  • Auto Shops (+Renovations)

35% off

  • Buffalo STX ($1,397,500 – $1,048,125)
  • Calico GTF ($1,296,750 – $972,562)
  • Euros ($1,170,000 – $877,500)
  • Hotring Sabre ($539,500 – $404,625)
  • Hellion ($542,750)
  • Cyclone II ($1,462,500)

25% Off

  • BR8 ($2,550,000)
  • Tigon ($1,732,598)
  • Caracara ($1,331,250)

Bonuses

2x GTA$ & RP

  • Sumo Adversary Mode
  • Select Community Series: Hotring Superspeedway by GuimasTurbo, [¥]#ThrottleJockeys-RX by Yoshawolf, RPG VS INSURGENT VS TRAIN by nico92898, #WEG Cupid’s Castle by warlordweggywoo, Crash Race Rainbow by yukamnesia, Royal Brawl by EddieLTU, Chutes and Splatters by tromatized1970

3x GTA$ & RP

  • Tuner Contracts
  • Auto Shop Client Jobs
  • Exotic Exports
  • Select Hotring Circuit Races

Exclusive reward

  • Place top 3 in any of the new races this week to receive a GTA$100,000 bonus (delivered within 72 hours of completion)

This week, the Karin Hotring Everon is a limited-time release that will be available till March 15, 2023. After this week, the Hotring Everon will not be available for purchase.

About the author
Danyal Arabi is an Esports writer and Editor at The SportsRush. With a vested interest in computers since an early age he has managed to sink more than 4000 hours into CS: GO over the years. As a Deus Ex enjoyer and fan of the earlier Assassin's Creeds, narrative-driven games have taken much of his time. Being a 2D fighter enthusiast across franchises like Injustice, Mortal Kombat, and Street Fighter, a fair few controllers have been sacrificed in his pursuit to win. Apart from all things gaming, Danyal enjoys motorsport, bowling, and spending weekends with his pals over good food and banter.

