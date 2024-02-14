Mario vs. Donkey Kong Remake FAQs: Details You Should Know Before Buying The Nintendo Switch Game

With multiple video game appearances, Super Mario and Donkey Kong are two of Nintendo’s most recognizable characters. Mario vs. Donkey Kong is a crossover spin-off game developed by the Japanese giants for the Game Boy Advance in 2004. The puzzle platformer quickly gained popularity among fans, which paved the way for further releases in the future.

Advertisement

After 20 years after the release, the first Mario vs. Donkey Kong title is getting remade for the Nintendo Switch. Despite being a remake, it would be the first Switch title from this series. The game is only a couple of days away, so fans might have some questions about the game before it officially releases.

What is the price and release date?

The upcoming Mario vs. Donkey Kong remake would have a price tag of $49.99 on the Nintendo Store. This price would be the same for both Physical and Digital copies of the game. Fans can pre-order both copies now from the official Nintendo Store as of the time of writing. However, the game would be only playable after February 16, 2024, when it hit the shelves.

Advertisement

What changes does the Mario vs. Donkey Kong remake have over the original?

Being a remake of a 20-year-old Game Boy Advance title, Nintendo will be introducing many small to big changes to the game. The most notable difference will be the visuals, as the upcoming remake will be using full 3D models rather than re-rendered sprites. Moreover, the in-game cutscenes will be fully animated rather than swapping between different static frames, and a lot of characters were also redesigned to match their latest designs in other Nintendo games.

Aside from the visual changes, the Japanese giants have also introduced many gameplay changes to the upcoming remake. Many new game modes like Casual and Time Attack have been added to it. Likewise, Bonus levels will take the place of the Present minigames from the original series. The 2004-released title featured six worlds, but there will be eight in the remake with the introduction of Merry Mini-Land and Slippery Summit.

Which fan-favorite characters will the game launch with?

The game will be released with many iconic characters. Undoubtedly, players will get to see the titular characters Mario and Donkey Kong. The Italian plumber would be the protagonist, while Nintendo’s iconic gorilla would be the antagonist of the game. Fans will also get access to Princess Peach’s mushroom attendant Toad as one of the playable characters. Additionally, the game will feature Mini-Marios from the original series.

As for other characters, the title will release several with enemy characters, including Shy Guys, Tane Pakkun, RamRams, and Ninjis. So, fans will get to enjoy the remake with all the characters from the original, although some of them have been redesigned like Tane Pakkun into Fire Phirana Plants.

Will the Mario vs. Donkey Kong remake have co-op multiplayer?

Co-op multiplayer mode is nothing less than a necessity in modern-day games. After all, a lot of gamers prefer to play games online with friends. So, those who were wondering about whether the upcoming remake would have co-op multiplayer would be glad to know the game features a multiplayer mode.

Advertisement

For now, that’s all there is to know about the upcoming Mario vs. Donkey Kong remake. Fans should look forward to the remake of an iconic 20-year-old GBA masterpiece.