EA FC 24 Chris Führich Fantasy FC SBC: How to Acquire This Card in Ultimate Team?

The new Fantasy FC gets more entertaining with Chris Führich joining the promo as a Squad Building Challenge (SBC). EA FC 24 fans now can have an attacking forward for their Ultimate Team squad.

The much-loved Fantasy FUT promo has returned to Ultimate Team under the new banner of Fantasy FC. Like other promos, the players featured in Fantasy FC receive significant stat boosts from RA. However, readers must also note that all of these cards are live and Fantasy FC awards additional upgrades depending on the player and their club’s performance in real-world matches.

What are the stats of the Chris Führich Fantasy FC card?

Chris Führich has a 73-rated Rare Silver for his default card in Ultimate Team, which is mostly used as fodder for completing SBCs. However, Führich’s new Fantasy FC card is a different story as it’s over 88-rated, making it far superior to the Rare Silver one. Besides, it also has the potential to improve further depending on Führich and VfB Stuttgart’s performance in future matches.

EA Sports adding the Führich Fantasy FC card has presented those building a Bundesliga squad with an excellent player for the wing. Moreover, this new player card will also help in getting good chemistry links with players from Germany. The Stuttgart star has 90-pace and 90-dribbling with 86 shooting and 85 passing, which makes him a great attacking threat on the left wing.

How to acquire this card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

Unlike most Fantasy FC cards, the 88-rated Chris Führich card won’t be available via player packs or the Transfer market. It is an exclusive reward for completing a new SBC. Fans will have to put together two Starting XIs while meeting some requirements to complete the challenge.

Top Form

One Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be in the lineup.

The team’s overall rating should be over 84.

Bundesliga

One Bundesliga player should be in the lineup.

One Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be in the lineup.

The team’s overall rating should be over 85.

Considering the requirements, we believe players will need around 111,000 Ultimate Team coins for the SBC. They can alternatively use fodder cards in their possession to lower the amount of coins needed. Besides, if there is a shortage of these resources, players can participate in Ultimate Team matches to get more.

We suggest players complete the SBC for the Chris Führich Fantasy FC card, as it is available at a reasonable price and has the potential to upgrade in the future. However, they must remember to complete the SBC before it expires.