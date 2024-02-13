EA FC 24 Amir Richardson Future Star SBC: How to Acquire This Card in Ultimate Team?

The Future Stars promo keeps bringing new and intriguing content to Ultimate Team. Likewise, EA FC 24 fans can now get the Amir Richardson Future Star card by completing a Squad Building Challenge (SBC).

Future Stars has been a part of Ultimate Team since this soccer simulation game series was known as FIFA. This promo honors the wonderkids from various soccer leagues across the world. Amir Richardson of Stade de Reims is one of Ligue 1’s most promising midfielders, earning him a new card as part of this ongoing promo.

What are the stats of the Amir Richardson Future Star card?

The Moroccan midfielder’s base Ultimate Team card is a 68-rated Rare Silver, which is typically used to complete SBCs. However, EA Sports recently released his 87-rated Future Star edition, which is the finest card available for Richardson. This new card possesses stats that will earn him a spot in any starting eleven, or at least as a substitute.

The new Amir Richardson Future Star card allows fans to obtain another special-grade card from the top division of French soccer. This player card would be mostly beneficial for those building a squad based on Moroccan and Ligue 1 links, as it would offer better chemistry with players from that league and country.

How to acquire this card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

The new 87-rated Amir Richardson Future Star card is only available after completing the corresponding SBC. Users must build a squad while satisfying some conditions to accomplish the challenge. Despite the reward being an 87-rated card, EA Sports kept the challenge simple so that fans can easily acquire the card.

At least one Ligue 1 player should be in the lineup.

At least one TOTW player should be in the lineup.

The lineup’s overall rating should be higher than 84.

Fans would have to spend more than 37,000 Ultimate Team coins on the Transfer Market to obtain the required squad. They can also complete the challenge with less funds by using non-tradeable or fodder cards. Besides, when players run out of these essential resources, they can participate in Ultimate Team matches to replenish them.

We suggest that EA FC 24 fans get this special card before the SBC expires since it is a fantastic card available at a very low cost. They should also know that this card cannot be obtained via card packs or the Transfer Market.