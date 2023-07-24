PlayStation 5 Undergoes a Significant Price Drop in Italy

PlayStation 5 has been a hot topic in the gaming industry for a while now, particularly due to its two rumored variants: PS5 Pro and PS5 Slim. Further, leaks claiming its price drops in the US, UK, and the rest of Europe turned out to be partially true. Therefore, the Southern European country, Italy has already witnessed a significant PS5 price slash.

A few days ago, an industry insider reportedly claimed PS5 would go cheaper in the aforementioned countries and Europe. Though without any official confirmation by Sony, the rumor turned out to be true. Hence, Italy is the first country to witness PlayStation 5 going all-in cheaper, which possibly indicates other countries are likely to follow as well.

The price slash leak coming true hints that we might soon get to hear Sony confirm PS5 Slim and PS5 Pro variants as well. Let’s dive deeper into PS5’s state in Italian markets. Starting with the discount amount, current price, and duration, followed by the model version.

PlayStation 5 gets a whopping discount of €100

As mentioned by ‘@Zuby_Tech’ on Twitter, the PlayStation 5 currently comes with a price tag of €449.99 in Italy.

That’s €100 off its old cost of €549.99, thus making it a wonderful time to own it. Therefore, those looking to buy a PS5 should definitely get it without a second thought.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Zuby_Tech/status/1683118535319384071?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

As of now, the price slash applies to PS5’s disc version only, not the digital edition. Furthermore, the nature of the discount appears temporary; hence, the prices are likely to go back to €549.99. It’s because the bottom part of the promotional poster in the tweet states the current offer exists while supplies last. Therefore, the ‘€100 off’ offer is expected to exist only until the availability of the promotional stock.

PS5 is €75 cheaper in Greece

One fan in the comment section of the above tweet mentioned that the PlayStation 5 is currently selling for €474.99 in Greece. That’s €75 off its original price of €549.99.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/wafflerRBR1/status/1683139543963250688?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Since this doesn't come from a reliable source, it's advisable to take it with a grain of salt. We'll surely let you know if any further PS5 price slashes occur anywhere in Europe or the US.