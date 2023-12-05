EA FC 24 Christine Sinclair End of an Era SBC: How to Acquire This Card in Ultimate Team?

Amidst the hype for the ongoing Radioactive promo, EA FC 24 released the Christine Sinclair End of an Era SBC. Fans now have a great opportunity to grab this special card without opening any packs. But they would need to know everything about the SBC to obtain the new special item.

Advertisement

The End of an Era series honors soccer stars who have announced their retirement from a club where they spent almost their whole career. Sinclair is the latest addition to this Ultimate Team promo. But she was included in End of an Era to celebrate her last dance for the Canadian National Team.

About the EA FC 24 Christine Sinclair End of an Era

The Canadian veteran’s default card is an 83-rated Rare Gold one. It’s a good card but fans would mostly prefer it when starting in Ultimate Team. On the other hand, her newly released 88-rated End of an Era card is something that everyone would want on their team. Apart from the higher overall rating, this has some impressive individual stats such as 88-shooting, 88-passing, and 88-physicality.

Advertisement

There aren’t many impressive special-grade Ultimate Team cards from the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL). But with the new Sinclair end of an Era card, fans finally have one. Those wanting to create an NWSL or Canada-based team would want to get their hands on this card.

How to obtain this End of an Era card?

Although fans will not have to open multiple packs to obtain this special card, it will not be easy to obtain. They would need to assemble a squad of eleven players to complete this End of an Era’s respective SBC. But as with other challenges, there are some requirements that fans must follow when assembling this required squad.

Christine Sinclair

The lineup’s overall rating should be above 86.

This SBC’s completion would require fans to spend over 100,000 Ultimate Team coins in the Transfer Market. Despite fans only needing to build one squad, the overall rating of the team increases the cost so much. But fans can lower this required amount by using untradable or spare cards. If there is a shortage of these resources, they can participate in Ultimate Team matches to earn more of them.

Fans should get their hands on this Sinclair End of an Era card soon, as the related SBC is only available in Ultimate Team for a limited time. That’s all the information EA FC 24 players need to know about the newly added special card and its related SBC.