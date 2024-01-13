Palworld: Gameplay, Multiplayer, FAQs and Everything You Need to Know

Palworld is set up to be a game that appeases both the multiplayer and the single-player crowd. Described as a Pokemon Game with Guns, it has tons of potential to upset the best games on Steam. The Pokemon IP has made a name for itself around the world, and a lot of studios have tried to copy/steal that idea by developing monsters and giving them a premise for an adventure title. Although we do think Palworld has tons of similarities to Nintendo‘s IP, there are some nuanced differences that makes it more interesting.

Palworld (Pokemon with Guns): Gameplay, Multiplayer, FAQs, and Everything You Need to Know

Palworld, at first glance, might seem like a complete copy of Pokemon but it isn’t. The mechanics and premise are wildly different, the only thing similar about the two franchises might be the design of the monsters. Some of the creatures resemble popular Pocket Monsters but aside from that initial bit taken for inspiration, the games are different.

However, instead of roaming the world around collecting badges and fighting bad guys, the game is essentially a survival where you can use these “Pals” for work, transportation, food, and much more. The game’s concept has gamers doing a double turn because of its premise and how a game with cute creatures can turn violent and have guns.

The game is marketed as the “Pokemon with Guns” and fans are glad they will be able to get their hands on it soon. It will have monsters, multiplayer aspects, guns, unique character designs, building aspects, survival elements, and more.

Gameplay and “Pals”

The game is essentially a survival where you can farm, explore, and hunt monsters together with your “Pals.” There will be more than 100 monsters available for players during the start of the game. We do not know if more will be added by Pocketpair, the developer, down the line but they likely will. In the game, you can catch these monsters and then use them in battle or as a farm hand while you grow your settlement.

You can capture monsters by using devices that resemble a Pokeball. Upon catching them, players can even ride these monsters. Pals can also fight with guns so it is almost comical. There will be stronger monsters out in the wild that act as “boss fights” and players can catch those as well. Aside from fighting with you, Pals are excellent for building your bases and ensuring your survival in the game.

Essentially, it is an open-world survival game with Pokemon-like creatures you can use to do your bidding, no matter what it is. Finding different ways to utilize the power of these “Pals” is going to be an adventure in itself which has gotten fans quite excited.

Release Date and Platforms

Release date: Friday, January 19, 2024

[#Palworld] The latest trailer featuring a large amount of Pals and field bosses has been released!

Open world survival crafting game for up to 32 players!

Gather your weapons and go on an adventure with over 100 types of pals! pic.twitter.com/M8dWGDxiLL — Palworld (@Palworld_EN) January 9, 2024

Palworld comes out on January 19th, 2024. However, players have to remember that this is an Early Access release so the game might feel incomplete in places and community feedback will be important. Players can already wishlist it for Steam. In addition, Xbox Game Pass took the opportunity and snatched this game for themselves so it will be available on the subscription service upon release.

For now, we only have confirmation about the game’s release on Windows and the Xbox consoles but we are pretty sure the developers will release it for PlayStation going down the line.

FAQs

This section will address the Frequently Asked Questions gamers might have for the title regarding the multiplayer, cost, and more.

Can The Game Be Played Offline?

Yes, it is possible to play this game offline. It is a breath of fresh air to see big worlds like this be open to single-player styles. However, the most fun you will have in this game is to play with friends and use your Pals to face other players.

Is Palworld Multiplayer?

The biggest aspect of this game is the multiplayer. This one is going to be a true co-op experience with Pals being able to help you out in every aspect. For the co-op you can team up with up to four people at once and in a multiplayer lobby, there can be more than 32 players at once in a server. In that way, Palworld can be fun for people who grew up playing survival/battle royale games.

How Much Will This Game Cost?

Palworld is priced at $29.99 in its early access phase for Steam. However, for the Xbox Game Pass members, it will be free to play. Therefore, we recommend trying it out first and then buying it when you are convinced. In addition, it will release in its early access stage so you will have plenty of time to make a decision.

Will The Game Have Crossplay?

The game will not have crossplay upon release. However, Pocketpair has definite plans to ensure that the game releases for most platforms and supports crossplay. At launch, Palworld will be available for the Xbox X/S, Xbox One, and Windows.