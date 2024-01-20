New Omen Lore Leaves Fans Begging Riot Games for a Valorant Movie

Riot Games is no stranger to making good characters. From League of Legends to Valorant, they ensure their multiplayer games have life and personality. Similarly, Riot’s popular FPS Valorant has tons of great Agents with intriguing backstories and one of them is the fan favorite Omen. The reason why most love him is because of his dark nature and the mystery of his origin. However, a recently surfaced clip has revealed more about his past. It has teased the fans just the right amount that they are asking Riot for a Valorant movie.

Omen has a message for Brimstone… pic.twitter.com/UeIE00Aw8h — VALORANT (@VALORANT) January 19, 2024

Despite most of their games being multiplayer, Riot builds up extensive lore behind their playable characters. This builds passion among the fans for the characters they play and gives them a personality. In addition, it also helps with creating more tie-in stuff like Riot did with Arcane, which is a League of Legends spin-off.

In the above X post by VALORANT, fans can hear Omen talking about his past to Brimstone and mentioning a “she.” Fans suspect that “she” could be Viper in line with the previous cinematic we saw during the start of Episode 8. The voice acting and the lines were so on par with Omen’s character that it prompted fans to ask for a movie from Riot. Fans were also left wondering if Riot is going to make a tie-in or animated show based on Valorant anytime soon.

Will Riot make a Valorant Movie?

Fans, in the replies to the post, were hungry for a Valorant movie based on the lore of Omen and the foundation they had laid out in previous acts. Game tie-ins with TV Shows and Movies have worked quite well in the past. Riot’s own franchise League of Legends got a show called Arcane. The show did quite well among fans and critics alike and that fact leaves the door open for a Valorant movie or show in the future.

We believe if Riot demands a show on any OTT platform, they will most definitely get a green signal for multiple reasons. The first is because their animation speaks for itself. It is high-quality work and is among the best in modern animation. The second is that these Valorant characters are quite iconic in their own right and fans will line up to see what the production has to offer. The appeal of characters like Jett, Omen, Sage, Yoru, Viper and so many more transcend the game and into pop culture.

DROP A MOVIE PLS I BEG — Jollz (@Jollztv) January 19, 2024

We need a valorant series asap — Matthew G. (@lilmatt1657) January 19, 2024

we NEED a movie — jenn ☆ affiliate ☆ (@bleedmagiix) January 19, 2024

Based on these comments alone, we would say there is a huge market for Valorant-based animation or feature films. Developers who make interesting characters often get rewarded with good fan response and the way Riot has taken care of its characters is a sure-fire sign that their production, if they do decide to make one, has huge potential in the market.