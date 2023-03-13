Ninjas in Pyjamas eliminated from ESL Pro League Season 17: Full Group C results

The ESL Pro League is about to enter its final group ahead of the playoffs. This week, matchups for Group C concluded, booking four teams’ spots in the playoffs while four went home empty-handed. In a group with FaZe and Vitality, the competition was fierce, but a few great showings from the underdogs made for an interesting bracket. Here’s how Group C shook out for all teams.

Also read: Resident Evil 4 Remake pre-order bonuses, editions, and PC requirements listed

ooNATION beat Ninjas in Pyjamas at ESL Pro League for the last playoff spot in the group

BOTH Brazilian teams in Group C have advanced to the #ESLProLeague Season 17 Playoff Stage! 🇧🇷🇧🇷 Check out all 4 teams who made it! 🔽@TeamVitality@FaZeClan@paiNGamingBR @zerozeronation pic.twitter.com/ebfOumTv6t — ESL Counter-Strike (@ESLCS) March 12, 2023

Teams from Group C:

Rooster

Grayhound Gaming

OG

Ninjas in Pyjamas

00NATION (Qualified to playoffs round 1)

FaZe Clan (Qualified to playoffs round 2)

Team Vitality (Qualified to quarter-finals)

paiN Gaming (Qualified to playoffs round 1)

The four teams from this group will join the winners from groups A and B in the playoffs. The current lineup of qualified teams includes:

00NATION

FaZe Clan

Team Vitality

paiN Gaming

Heroic

Mouz

Furia

Movistar Riders

fnatic

G2

Outsiders

Cloud9

Group D for ESL Pro League Season 17:

Team Liquid

Rare Atom

ATK

ENCE

Astralis

Team Spirit

Forze

Natus Vincere

Group D will kick off on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. This will be the final group that will be competing for the last four qualification spots. Favorites from the group, NAVI, are expected to make a dominant return after a poor start to the year. The electronic-led squad has a lot to prove after early exits from both Blast Spring Groups as well as IEM Katowice. Team Liquid also stands as the sole representative of North America with a solid chance at qualification in this group.

All matches are streamed live on the ESL CS Twitch and YouTube channels: