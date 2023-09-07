Noisemaker DMZ Mission Warzone 2: Everything You Need to Know

Noisemaker is a Tier Four pick-and-drop mission in the Shadow Company Faction. Well, Let us take a look at how you can complete the objective in the DMZ mode in Warzone 2.

The Warzone 2 DMZ mode has a ton of missions players can complete to gain a variety of rewards such as XP points, weapon contrabands, and other rewards. That being said, the objectives for each of those missions vary. Sometimes you have to kill an X number of AI soldiers, exfil a hostage, or pick and drop certain items. The difficulty varies as well.

Having said that, this particular mission is one of those pick-and-drop ones. It is a comparatively easier one than some of the other DMZ missions in the game. Let us take a look at everything you should know about this mission.

Contents

The Noisemaker DMZ Mission Warzone 2: Everything You Should Know

Tier, Objectives, and Rewards

How to Complete the Mission

For the Noisemaker mission, you have simple objectives that we will break down in a bit. However, before taking any DMZ mission, we recommend playing with friends because the AI and enemy operators can be a bit overwhelming which can hinder one’s progress.

The Noisemaker, as we mentioned earlier, is part of the Shadow Company faction missions released in Season 5. If you have friends, it should not take you more than a single try to complete this task. Let us see what the tier it is and the objectives of the mission. We will also look at the rewards for the same.

Tier, Objectives, and Rewards

You can only access this mission if you have completed all of the other Shadow Company missions so far.

Noisemaker Mission Rewards and Objectives Rewards: Checking the Target Calling Card, +15.000 XP Objectives: Find and obtain the decoy grenade from the Sarrif lighthouse in Al Mazrah Deliver it to the Observatory dead drop



How to Complete the Mission

To complete the mission, you will first need to land on Al Mazrah and make your way over to the Sarrif lighthouse. You will find it in the southernmost part of the map. Precisely, it is located in the coordinate F8 on the minimap. Once you reach the lighthouse, search for a ladder.

This ladder will take you to the roof of the building. However, the best part about it is that you do not need a special key to gain access to the lighthouse. Now, open the door and you will immediately see a spiral staircase. Start climbing it and eventually, you will find a Decoy Grenade. It will be before you reach the roof of the lighthouse.

Keep in mind, that the Grenade mimics footsteps and gunfire so be careful so that actual enemies don’t catch you by surprise. Once you have the Grenade, you need to make your way over to the Zaya Observatory and dead drop it.

Dead Drop in Zaya Observatory

You will find the Zaya Observatory dead drop in co-ordinate F5 which has a trio of buildings near it. We suggest that you get a vehicle with you and drive over because the grenade will be making noise until it is put in the dead drop zone. Therefore, having a vehicle from Sarrif to Zaya will reduce your chances of getting shot and killed before you complete the objective.

Once you reach the building, you will find a grey dumpster nearby. Drop the decoy grenade in that and you will have completed the mission. Once you are done, the notification of mission completion will pop up. You are then free to complete other objectives or exfil out of the DMZ.

That is all you need to know about the Noisemaker mission in Warzone 2 DMZ. For more DMZ guides, click here and stay tuned at The SportsRush for other gaming content.