Are Palworld Servers Down?

Despite allegations of plagiarizing Nintendo’s Pokemon title, the newly released Palworld has managed to grab everyone’s attention. This new action-adventure title from Pocket Pair has become the most-played game on Steam within 24 hours. However, Palworld is facing concurrent issues due to a massive load of players on the servers.

The Palword developers took to their official X (formerly Twitter) page to share that the number of concurrent players across all platforms has exceeded their expected limits, which is 1.3 million. Hence, the Epic Online Service is currently an outage due to the excess load on the servers.

Despite the outages, those who are playing the single-player campaign have nothing to worry about and can still play the game. However, the co-op players would have to wait before they can access the online mode and other online activities. The unusually high load worldwide is only causing connectivity issues with co-op and servers.

When will the Palworld server issue be fixed?

Now that Palworld servers are down, the question every fan has on their mind is when they will be active again. After all, they can’t wait to start again playing this new “Pokemon with Guns” title. In the post about this issue, the developers mentioned working to fix it but they are not sure when it would be resolved.

The Pocket Pair is trying its best to fix the issues as soon as possible. Meanwhile, the fans can also try some fixes from their end like restarting the PC of the server host, rehosting the server, or simply flushing the DNS. The latter step often helps fans to resolve their connectivity issues. However, many might not be aware of how to do it, so follow the steps below to flush the DNS.

Click Start or press the Windows key on your keyboard.

Type “cmd” and select “Run as Administrator.”

Type “ipconfig /flushdns” and press the Enter key to flush the DNS.

Even after following the above steps, fans could be unable to access the online features of the game. If that is the case, they should keep an eye on Palworld’s official X page, where the developers are keeping fans updated about the server status. Moreover, we would also keep fans updated about the server issues of this newly released action-adventure title.