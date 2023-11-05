Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 campaign reveals Alex Keller is not Ghost

Call of Duty Modern Warfare franchise was rebooted in 2019 and introduced a new set of characters alongside the original ones. Among them, the two iconic characters were Farah Karim and Alex Keller. At the end of the rebooted story, Alex ends up sacrificing himself and is determined to be KIA.

Advertisement

However, the fanbase wasn’t content with the idea as the ending portrayed a Task Force 141 briefing. During the briefing, the game revealed the backgrounds of several important characters. Likewise, one thing that stood out during that brief was Ghost, whose information has been redacted. However, due to Alex’s KIA status, many started believing that Alex was Ghost.

Now with the release of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 story, that fact has changed. During a mission, Ghost ends up in a tough spot and Alex comes to his rescue, confirming that they are not the same person. Moreover, during the reunion, Ghost exclaims Alex was supposed to be dead. To this Alex humorously replies:

Advertisement

They thought I was you.

This dialogue takes a jab at the fanbase and reinstates Ghost’s mysterious status. Moreover, these developments in Modern Warfare 3, also allowed the devs to extend the lore as they saw fit.



Who is Ghost in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3?

Ghost’s real name in Call of Modern Warfare lore is Simon Riley. He is a part of the British special forces and the Task Force 141. His iconic look maintains a skull-patterned Balaclava that gives him a threatening look. The same name has been used in the rebooted story as well, however, no face reveal has been done as of yet.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/CallofDuty/status/1720127854690607412?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

According to the Call of Duty lore, Ghosts are one of the factions from the American Special Forces who specialize in stealth. While many believe, Simon Riley is connected to them, it is indeed not true. However, the character is as deadly as the American faction members, even though he’s not a part of it.