When will GTA 6 come out? An unverified source recently claimed the game would release this October, which people on Twitter have denied.

Recently, a Twitter post surfaced that claimed the Magnum Opus of Rockstar Games, GTA 6, would release this October.

In detail, the post claims that the footage or anything related to it will release in the month, as mentioned earlier. The tweet that claims it is attached below.

GTAVI will be officially revealed on October 29, 2022.#GTAVI #ViceCity 🌴🍷 — R o c s t a r N e w s w i r e (@0000078931463_k) September 22, 2022

As you can see, it is an empty post with no proof and many false claims. Most of the comments denied the footage’s existence or any reveal.

Claims and Tweets

However, the discussion turned from troll to speculative as some suspected the trailer of releasing sometime in 2023. Moreover, the users speculate the game’s release to be in 2024.

A tweet called out the information by falsifying its claims by stating not to believe anything posted online by anyone except the Devs.

[#GTA6|#GTAVI] Attention aux fakes. De nombreux comptes Twitter confirment l’annonce de GTA 6 le 29 octobre. C’est faux, c’est une simple supposition car ce sera les 20 ans de GTA Vice City. Attentions à ce que vous lisez sur le Net. https://t.co/YdewhHBQOq — Rockstar Mag’ (@Rockstar_Mag) September 22, 2022



When translated, this tweet says that many accounts claim the release of GTA 6 on October 29th. The reason is that the day marks the 20th anniversary of Vice City.

It is the 20th anniversary of Vice City, so it is easy to see how the fans connected the dots.

GTA 6 is rumored to be set in Vice City, so fans put these two together to create false speculation and a rumor that speaks for itself.

In conclusion, any footage you see online is false. Whoever, there were inevitable leaks about the title recently released by a GTA Forums user. To read about that, click on the link below.

For now, the game will not have any more features shown until the beginning of 2023. The best timeline, for now, is the beginning of next summer.