Diamonds return to GTA Online until February 16, 2023

This week, GTA Online showers some love on heists. Added in 2019, the Diamon Casino heist was one of the best ways to make money in the game. However, the best loot possible was locked behind Rockstar’s server-side controls. This means that Diamonds aren’t always available and are released for a few weeks at a time. For Valentine’s Week this year, Rockstar has added a 40% chance for players to get Diamonds.

40% chance of Diamond loot in the GTA Online Casino Heist this week

Buckle into the Classique Broadway and head back to a time when futuristic design was utopian and hopeful. The Classique Broadway (Muscle) now available from Legendary Motorsport. Get it by Feb 15 to also receive the Los Santos Lovers livery: https://t.co/QpHaQLX2Uh pic.twitter.com/0AlWvBS5z5 — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) February 9, 2023

According to the Rockstar Newswire, Diamonds have been enabled in GTA Online:

“Even a chance of finding Diamonds in the vault of The Diamond Casino & Resort is enough to make you blush. Keep on high alert during your next Heist attempt, and you might just surprise yourself and your beloved with what you find in your haul.”

Diamonds are the highest-paying pieces of loot in the Diamond Casino Heist. Here’s every possible primary target in the heist and their payouts (max take on hard mode):

Cash – $2,326,500

– $2,326,500 Artwork – $2,585,00

– $2,585,00 Gold – $2,843,500

– $2,843,500 Diamonds – $3,619,000

Unlike the Cayo Perico heist, the cut for Heist Crew is much larger in the Diamond Casino Heist. Lester demands a 5% cut while the cut for crew members like the driver, gunman, and hacker can vary as per player choice. Objectively, the Cayo Perico heist is slightly more profitable, but the three heist options in the Diamond Casino Heist make for an exciting time with a large crew.

The 40% chance of getting Diamonds in the heist will last for a week and will no longer be available after February 16, 2023.

