Polish CS: GO team AGO releases four players amidst roster rebuild

Polish CS: GO team AGO, is undergoing a massive revamp and has released four of its players from the roster. Snatchie⁠, ⁠phr⁠, leman, and sh3nanigan⁠ have all been let go in favor of building a brand-new squad. Currently, it is unknown if the ex-AGO core will continue competing together or if they’ll disband into different rosters. Here’s what the statement regarding their release stated.

Also read: Battlefield 2042 Weekly Missions for January 31, 2023: Complete Season 3 Week 11 rewards

⁠snatchie⁠, ⁠phr⁠, leman, and sh3nanigan⁠ released from AGO CS:GO roster

Dzisiaj szeregi naszej organizacji opuszczają zawodnicy CS:GO: @lemanCSGO, @snatchiecsgo, @sh3nanigan111 i @phrcsgo. Dziękujemy Wam za zaangażowanie oraz reprezentowanie AGO esports i życzymy sukcesów w dalszej karierze.#AlwaysGoOn 🦅 pic.twitter.com/5gijwYuwV6 — AGO 🦅 (@AGOesports_) February 1, 2023

The announcement was made on the AGO Twitter account in Polish. Here’s what its translation states:

“Today @lemanCSGO, @snatchiecsgo, @sh3nanigan111, and @phrcsgo leave the ranks of our CS:GO organization. Thank you for your commitment and for representing AGO esports. We wish you success in your future career.”

This leaves the active roster of AGO with just two members:

Damian “⁠Furlan⁠” Kislowski

Grzegorz “⁠jedqr⁠” Jędras

Speaking about their roster change, AGO had the following to say to HLTV:

“This is part of the process of a major reconstruction of the CS:GO division. This rebuilding will also affect the management structures, but we will keep you posted on this. Our organization has always achieved the best results working with talented young people hungry for success, and we believe in having such players available in Poland.”

The Polish scene seems to be going through a massive shakeup as other rosters have commenced rebuilds as well. Earlier last month, 9INE and Anonymo had an extensive roster shuffle that saw Hades and SZPERO switch rosters. Hades now plays for 9INE while SZPERO joins Vegi over on the Anonymo roster. Currently, there are no matches listed for AGO on HLTV, so fans may have to wait a bit to see them in action.

Also read: Fortnite x Dragon Ball Super returns with update v23.30: New Gohan and Piccolo skins added