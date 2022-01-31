CSGO ESports update: Valve to host two majors per year for 2021 and 2022.

Valve has revealed hosting two CSGO Majors per year starting in 2022. Can we expect the golden days or increased stress?

Valve seems open to suggestions for the 2022 and 2023 Counter-Strike Majors. In a transcript that they sent, the game devs told event organisers last year.

In the email received by HLTV, Valve states its plans to organise two Majors each year. Hopefully, one of them in May.

Also read: CSGO BLAST Premier Spring Groups day 3: FaZe Clan wins Group C with a sublime performance.

The other is to be held in November, with a single Regional Major Ranking (RMR) event per region previous to each event.

Valve is open to suggestions for the possibility of two CSGO Majors a year.

NO CSGO MAJOR 2021 DUE TO COVID-19. RIP. pic.twitter.com/VUclzpCka4 — Kai (@kaijetski) December 5, 2020

Event organisers already suggested their proposals last year. The bid is for the 2022 Majors and RMR bouts. The hosts for corresponding events and regions are to be named yet.

As for the 2023 events, Valve is accepting suggestions until the end of November. But, there is no timeline or confirmation of when the event hosts are announced.

Valve has targeted weeks 19 and 20 ( late May) for the first Major. At the same time, they have reserved weeks 44 and 45 ( early November) for the alternate one.

The developers suggested these be held in a “time zone convenient for a majority of CSGO businesses“. Consequently, Valve is calling on event organisers to consider the scene’s “two prime times” (1600 CET and 2100 CET) when preparing their proposals.

Also read: Dota 2 DPC updates: CoolGuys have disbanded their roster following losses in DPC WEU Div1.

CSGO currently hosts only a Major per year since 2020, before which there were two of them per year.

Valve has officially cancelled the 2020 Rio Major while cracking down hard on CSGO teams that abused bugs in recent events. What you need to know: https://t.co/uIXoaeeTN0 pic.twitter.com/UOa8ALHllC — Unikrn (@UnikrnCo) September 10, 2020

Each of the five regions (Europe, CIS, North America, South America and Asia/ Oceania) is to host one RMR event. The event is organised on LAN, prior to the Majors.

Valve will deliver support for the prize pool, journey and lodging for these events. For now, the chronology is mentioned for weeks 14 ( early April) and 39 ( late September).

Currently, we know that ESL plans to host a Fall Major in Rio de Janeiro. Except, we do not really know anything about the Spring Majors, yet.

Also read: CSGO BLAST Premier Spring Groups Day 2: OG wins Group B.

There is still much to look forward to. Also, Valve stepping up to compete against the number of Valorant events is a necessity.

But, the pandemic curse has disrupted the Esports economy. It will take a while to get back to normalcy.