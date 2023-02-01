Battlefield 2042 Weekly Missions for January 31, 2023: Complete Season 3 Week 11 rewards

While the rumors about the next season of Battlefield 2042 are floating around the internet, fresh bonuses are headed to season 3. These are the last few weeks for players to collect Battle Pass Points before season 4 takes over. A brand new bundle debuts this week and contains nine items for 1750 Battlefield Coins. Here’s everything new in Battlefield 2042 this week.

Battlefield 2042 Season 3 Week 11 missions and rewards

Tier 1:

1000 Damage Inflicted With Primary Weapons (4 Battle Pass Points)

5 Self-Heals With Med-Pen (4 Battle Pass Points)

1 Objectives Neutralized (4 Battle Pass Points)

Tier 2 (Available after completing two missions)

1000 Damage Inflicted With C5 or Zain’s XM370A(5 Battle Pass Points)

10 Kills With Gear (5 Battle Pass Points)

3 Combat Ribbons Earned (5 Battle Pass Points)

Tier 3 (Available after completing four missions):

30 Kills With Vault Weapons (6 Battle Pass Points)

50 Kills and Assists With Vehicles (6 Battle Pass Points)

Bonus Mission (Available after completing five missions):

6 Objectives Captured or Neutralized (10 Battle Pass Points)

Featured Experiences:

Rush XL

Gun Master BF3

New Store Bundle:

Crackdown (1750 Battlefield Coins) “Cutting Edge” SU-57 Felon “Storm Ward” Rao Set “Nordvik Issue” G57 Skin “Armored Response” MAV Skin “Nightstick” Takedown “Breachpoint” Boris Headgear “Operation Wildcard” Background “Adaptive” PF51 Skin “Draconian” Tag



The next season of the game is rumored to be called “Flashpoint.” A bunch of leaks regarding the season have surfaced, including Legendary Skins and maps. Season 4 is also expected to bring a new Specialist to the game. Fans will have to wait for about a week for an official announcement.

