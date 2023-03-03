CS:GO ESL Pro League Season 17 schedule for March 3, 2023

The CS:GO action continues at ESL Pro League with last-chance relegation games being played today. While there are no elimination games on offer today, the losers of today’s matchups will end up in the last-chance bracket with Complexity and Imperial. Teams like Furia and BIG will be looking to progress in the tournament after a disappointing IEM Katowice showing for both. Here are their matchups for today.

Lower bracket semi-finals today at the CS:GO ESL Pro League Season 17

Only two more #ESLProLeague Playoff Stage spots remain from Group B 👀 Who do you think will join @mousesports & @heroicgg later this week? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/riCJ39kTtN — ESL Counter-Strike (@ESLCS) March 2, 2023

Group B lower bracket semi-finals

Movistar Riders vs. Furia at 16:00 CET (loser is relegated to Group B Last Chance Stage)

SAW vs. BIG at 19:30 CET (loser is relegated to Group B Last Chance Stage)

For a refresher here’s how group B has panned out for all teams:

Heroic and MOUZ won both their opening matches, qualified for playoffs, and are scheduled to meet at the Upper Bracket Finals.

BIG, Furia, SAW, and Movistar Riders all have a 1-1 record, finding themselves in the middle bracket. Losers at this stage get sent to the last chance bracket.

Complexity and Imperial are 0-2, finding themselves in the last-chance bracket. A loss here means elimination.

A total of four teams can make it through to the playoffs from each group. From Group A, Cloud9, G2, Fnatic, and Outsiders have made it through. With two more spots available in Group B, teams will be fighting tooth and nail to make it to the playoffs.

Where to watch ESL Pro League Season 17

Starting this season, all the CS:GO action at ESL Pro League is simultaneously broadcast on both Twitch and YouTube. Here are the links to the A and B streams on each platform:

twitch.tv/esl_csgo

twitch.tv/esl_csgob

YouTube channel (link changes every stream under the LIVE section)

