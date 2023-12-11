Insider information claims PS5 Pro will be announced before GTA 6’s release, fans apprehensive of leaked spec sheet

PS5 Pro has been a part of “Project Trinity” which was first reported in July 2022. The project had mentions of PS5 Pro, Slim, and the next console. A few months ago, the Slim version was confirmed as it was released as a refreshed design for the main console.

Now that GTA 6 has been revealed, it is a good time for Sony to release their upgraded version of the next-gen console. Reports initially suggested that PS5 Pro will be revealed with Rockstar’s latest franchise, but this is not the case anymore. According to the latest leaks, the upgraded version of PS5 might be showcased in late 2024.

The leaks on the specifications came up due to developer kits being handed over to third-party studios as stated by Tom Henderson. He even mentioned Sony’s concern when sharing the piece of hardware with other studios due to the risk of leaks.

After hearing about PS5 Pro, fans are optimistic that it will release alongside GTA 6. Since the game will already be pushing current-gen systems to the max, fans are willing to get the best for themselves. Although this is good news for many, some people are skeptical that Sony might charge a lot for it.

Fans are skeptical of the PS5 Pro’s leaked spec sheet

PS5 Pro will be shipping with a new Zen 4 architecture-based 4nm CPU which has a GPU integrated in it. The GPU will be powerful enough to provide stable 4K 60 FPS gameplay without using any AI upscaling. Additionally, the console can handle Ray Tracing with ease, thanks to RDNA 3 or 3.5.

Overall, the performance of the upgraded version will be almost 50% more than the base version. It will be able to handle 8K upscaling by using the dedicated performance mode without any issues. Lastly, this will be the last major hardware that will be dropped by Sony before the launch of PlayStation 6 in 2028.

All these features sound too good to be true, and some fans believe some of the features will be locked away for the PS6 instead. Fans have claimed that a mid-gen refresh can’t have such drastic leaps, as it will take away the anticipation around the next-generation hardware. However, some believe the next-generation console might not be miles apart, from its predecessor.