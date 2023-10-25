Red Bull Home Ground 4: VCT Off-Season 2023 Event; Teams, Dates and More

Red Bull Home Ground 4 is one of the biggest off-season events in VCT. This piece will look at all the participating teams in the event along with every other detail you need to know.

Red Bull Home Ground 4 is one of the most exciting events happening in the Valorant world during the off-season. In the previous year, we had 100 Thieves winning the tournament against Cloud 9 in complete domination of a match. This year we have lots of known and reputed teams going just like last year.

Among them, we have Fnatic, DRX, 100 Thieves, Zeta Division, Cloud 9 and so much more. Let us discuss everything we know so far about the event including the rosters, venue, format, and more.

Red Bull Home Ground 4 Details: Everything You Need to Know

Venue

Format

Teams and Rosters

Dates

Where to Watch

Red Bull Home Ground 4 has lots of expectations from the Valorant community. It is a big event and it is being held in Japan. We will discuss the venue in the next section. The Red Bull Home Ground is undoubtedly the biggest off-season event in the VCT Circuit due to the sheer amount of firepower present from the teams participating.

All of the teams have been confirmed from all the qualifier events so far. However, the rosters for some haven’t been finalized at the time of writing. Even then, let us take a look at everything you need to know about the event.

Venue

As we mentioned earlier, the event is being held in Japan. The venue is the Ryogoku Kokugikan Arena which is one of the most well-known arenas in Japan. It is sure to be a packed arena as some of the best Tier One teams are going to take part in it.

In addition, Japan’s own ZETA Division will be playing the tournament. That being said, let us take a look at what format the games should be.

Format

The Format will be a Swiss System consisting of Bo1 rounds between all of the teams. There are eight teams in total. The top six teams will advance to the playoffs while the remaining two will be eliminated from the tournament.

Now, among the top six, the top two will directly advance to the semi-finals. They will also get to choose their semi-final match. The playoffs will be a single-elimination format. Every match in the playoffs will be Bo3 while the Grand Finals will be Bo5.

Teams and Rosters

Now, let us take a look at the eight participating teams. Out of the eight, two are Tier 2 teams who will be competing in the Ascension League in VCT 2024. Let us take a look at all the teams.

Fnatic

Jake “ Boaster ” Howlett

” Howlett Nikita “ Derke ” Sirmitev

” Sirmitev Emir “ Alfajer ” Beder

” Beder Leo “ Leo ” Jannesson

” Jannesson Timofey “Chronicle” Khromov

FUT Esports

Mehmet “ cNed ” İpek

” İpek Eray “ yetujey ” Budak

” Budak Ata “ ATA KAPTAN” Tan

Tan Furkan “ MrFaliN” Yeğen

Yeğen Doğukan “qRaxs” Balaban

DRX

Byung-chul “BuZz” Yu

Yu Kim “ MaKo” Myeong-kwan

Myeong-kwan Goo “Rb” Sang-min

Sang-min Kim “ stax ” Gu-taek

” Gu-taek Kim “Zest” Gi-seok

Gi-seok Jung “Foxy9” Jae-sung

ZETA Division

Koji “ Laz ” Ushida

” Ushida Yuma “Dep” Hashimoto

Hashimoto Shota “SugarZ3ro” Watanabe

Watanabe TBD

TBD

100 Thieves

Peter “ Asuna ” Mazuryk

” Mazuryk Sean “ bang ” Bezerra

” Bezerra Matthew “ Cryocells ” Panganiban

” Panganiban Zander “ thwifo ” Kim (Sub)

” Kim (Sub) TBD

TBD

Cloud 9

Erick “ Xeppaa ” Bach

” Bach Jake “ jakee ” Anderson

” Anderson Francis “ OXY ” Hoang

” Hoang Anthony “ vanity ” Malaspina

” Malaspina Maxim “wippie” Shepelev

SCARZ

John “ Yoshiii ” Kawakami

” Kawakami TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

FENNEL

“CLZ”

Kento “ GON ” Hara

” Hara “SyouTa “

“ Daichi “ Derialy ” Doi

” Doi TBD

There is still a week left for the event and the teams have plenty of time to hunt for local and international talent until then. Expect some fireworks to go down in the event.

Date

The event is scheduled to start on the 3rd of November next month and will culminate two days after on the 5th of November. The first day of the event, which is, the 3rd of November will exclusively be for the Group Stages while the 4th and 5th will be for the Playoffs and Grand Finals.

Where to Watch

One can watch this match by tuning into the Twitch Channel of Red Bull. Here is the link to that. In addition, a lot of streamers will also be watching the match so be on the lookout for that. The most notable ones are Tarik and most probably s0m who has now diverted his attention to streaming.