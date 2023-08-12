Rockstar adds the much-awaited Weaponized Conada and a fun new adversary mode to GTA Online.

GTA Online has been delivering for ages now. While Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 is turning out to be one of the most anticipated games of all time, many still enjoy a hearty romp in the urban playground that is GTA Online’s Los Santos.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, some of GTA Online’s recent expansions, including June’s San Andreas Mercenaries, failed to hit the mark, but the latest weekly update has gotten players talking again.

Although GTA Online will be celebrating its 10th birthday on October 1, 2023, it has maintained an impressive concurrent player count throughout its lifetime. Players who enjoy reigning over their criminal empires in GTA Online’s immersive world will also know that Rockstar Games is dedicated to releasing weekly updates. These weekly updates often add a variety of content, from new missions to vehicles and even numerous quality-of-life changes.

Advertisement

Similarly, the August 10 weekly update brought with it a plethora of content for the game, including a weaponized helicopter, a new lucky wheel podium reward vehicle, and a few online bonuses. Well, with players now excited to learn more, let’s take a detailed look at each new addition, shall we?

Assault on Cayo Perico coming back to GTA Online

Assault on Cayo Perico is a new adversary mode that Rockstar introduced with the August 10 weekly update. GTA Online’s Adversary Modes are a diverse set of game modes assigned by Martin Madrazo, which sees groups of players going up against each other while fulfilling varying win conditions. Similarly, seasoned players will be familiar with Cayo Perico, an island-based map added to the game with The Cayo Perico Heist update in December 2020.

In Assault on Cayo Perico, one group of players takes on the role of attackers and is handed the task of hacking a computer terminal which is located deep inside El Rubio’s Compound. Meanwhile, the other group acts as defenders, whose only objective is to stop the opposing team and defend the island through any means necessary until the timer runs out. Since Cayo Perico is a diverse map featuring a massive airfield, multiple docks, a communications tower, and rolling crop fields, the firefights are diverse and offer opportunities for differing tactics and strategies.

The Buckingham Weaponized Conada

The Buckingham Weaponized Conada is an armed version of the Conada Helicopter, designed especially for criminal masterminds looking to spread mayhem around Los Santos. While Weaponized Conada was added as a part of the San Andreas Mercenaries Expansion and appeared in the Project Overthrow series of missions, Rockstar made the helicopter available for purchase through the August 10 weekly update. Players interested in the weaponized areal vehicle can get their hands on it from Warstock Cache & Carry for the sweet price of $3.3 million.

There are a few subtle differences between the Conada and its armored brother, with the most prominent one being the addition of two Minigun pods on the inner pylons along with two homing missile pods on the outer. At the same time, the rear doors of the armored helicopter have been sealed shut, reducing the total capacity to only two occupants. Moreover, even though the vehicle has a visible FLIR camera attached to its nose, it can only be activated by NPCs during specific missions.

Advertisement

Other important changes with the August 10 weekly update

Being a new game mode, the Assault on Cayo Perico Adversary Mode will offer 2X GTA$ and RP until August 16. Likewise, Bunker Sell Missions will also provide the same double bonus on GTA$ and RP, while Ammu-Nation Contracts will payout 3x rewards during the entire week. Meanwhile, players looking to spend some of their hard-earned money are also in luck since Rockstar is offering 30% off on bunker properties and explosive weapons, along with a 40% discount on Mk II Weapon Upgrades and four specific vehicles. Lastly, people interested in putting their luck to the test at the Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel should also be on the lookout for the new podium vehicle, Nagasaki Outlaw.

That concludes the list of exciting content one can expect with the August 10 weekly update for GTA Online. However, you should click here if you are interested in the expected release window for GTA 6.