Rockstar Employees Child Allegedly Leaks GTA 6 Footage for Clout Potentially Ruining Years of Anticipation

The joke “My dad works at Rockstar” can’t get more real after an alleged GTA 6 leak surfaced on TikTok. It is being speculated that the leak came from a son of an employee who works at the studio. Meanwhile, the footage consisted of an in-development gameplay preview at a slowed-down speed showcasing the game world.

The decade-long anticipation for GTA 6 has been put at risk with this leak right before the upcoming reveal on December 5, 2023. However, fans don’t need to worry as much since Rockstar will surely have a lot more to show us in the official trailer. Moreover, the legitimacy of the footage is still under question since the source mentions that their relative works at Rockstar.

Judging from the previous developer build leaks, the footage shows a similar kind of stat view at the bottom, which makes it appear real. At the same time, studying the leak closely makes it seem like the title is using RAGE 9 with many improvements on RDR 2 assets. The lighting system and the draw distance are also impressive in the leaked footage.

Rumors suggest that the game will bring back a circular mini-map, which was last seen in Grand Theft Auto 4. Whether this will be there in GTA 6 is yet to be confirmed and Rockstar might give an insight in a few days.

While reactions towards leaks are usually surrounded with excitement, this time around fans are a bit disappointed. Being only days away from the main reveal, this news comes as a big surprise to many, and some don’t even know whom to believe due to the immense amount of misinformation.

Nevertheless, many believe the son of Rockstar employee narrative is fake, and the leaks were from a third-party individual. This possibility is currently under investigation by arm-chair detectives on Twitter. Whatever the case might be, the reveal trailer hasn’t been leaked so far, which is appreciable.

Steer clear of fake footage on Twitter that says trailer leak, as they are mostly false. Most of these clips are from the Watch Dogs 2 trailer or fanmade 3D renders which look surprisingly convincing. As the hype surrounding the game increases, the spread of misinformation peaks and it’s best to skirt around that issue.

Years of hard work laid to ruins with GTA 6 leaks

With massive anticipation built around GTA 6, the world is curious to know more about the title. Rockstar is partly to blame for the 10-year-long wait as they have been silent about it for too long. Moreover, many massive leaks surfaced on the internet last year, further complicating matters.

With the recent leaks, fans are worried about the employee, whose alleged son or nephew released the footage online. If the GTA 6 leaks are proven to be real, then the employee will be in trouble and might even lose their job at Rockstar Games since the title is under an NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement).



Furthermore, the original GTA 6 leaked footage has been taken down from TikTok after being spotted. This action is quite suspicious as Rockstar wouldn’t take such a drastic step if the leaks weren’t accurate.



Online theorists believe that this is a publicity stunt that Rockstar is pulling off for more gossip. On the other hand, many believe that the leak came from a third-party leaker, whose identity is still a mystery.

Since Rockstar takes security quite seriously, there are low chances that someone’s child would be allowed access to such sensitive footage. However, if the employee has taken the in-development game file to their home, then there are chances that he would get fired or even legally charged.