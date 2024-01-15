Smite’s Executive Producer Alex Cantatore Explains Why Player-Owned Skins Will Not Carry Forward to Smite 2

The renowned multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) title Smite is set to get a sequel. At the 2024 Smite World Championship, the developers announced the upcoming Smite 2. It is massive news for the fans of this long-running game. However, it came with disappointing news that fans won’t be able to access the skins from the predecessor in the upcoming sequel.

The Hi-Rez Studios developers revealed this saddening news at the tournament. Fans were disappointed after hearing this major information about Smite 2 skin accessibility. They are not wrong to feel that way, as fans have spent a lot to acquire some of those skins since the MOBA title first came out in 2014. Many fans criticized the American studio for making this decision.

The gaming journalist Jake Lucky recently interviewed the developers of Smite 2 and questioned them about this massive setback. The Hi-Rez executive producer, Alex Cantatore, revealed not porting the skins was one of the toughest calls they had to make. The American studio explained Smite 2 uses Unreal Engine 5 and creating an in-game object in this game engine is different from Unreal Engine 3, which they used for Smite.

The American studio can’t access the original Smite assets via Unreal Engine 5 for porting. They must recreate everything from scratch for Smite 2. If they do try to recreate a skin in Smite 2, it takes them over eight weeks. So, the developers revealed the 1,600 skins from the original game would take over 246 years. Moreover, porting every skin from the original title would cost a lot, and the developers already have a limited budget to work with.

What will the Smite 2 developers do as repercussions?

The Smite developers were well aware of how fans would be disappointed after knowing the skins they owned for years won’t be accessible in the upcoming sequel. So, they did their best to deal with the situation and satisfy the fans after this disappointing reveal. Hi-Rez Studio would be giving Smite 2 players all the Legacy Gems, the in-game currency, they owned or spent in the first game.

This is not what fans wanted them to do, but it is still the bare minimum the American developers could do for the fans. The fans have played this game for over a decade and might have spent a lot of gems in the game. So, they would get a huge amount of Legacy Games, which would help them buy the new skins in the upcoming sequel.

Some fans were still disappointed and asked why Hi-Rez couldn’t do it when Valve could port their old skins to Counter-Strike 2. They also believe Hi-Rez Studios made this major decision for financial profits. However, a lot of them also understood why the Smite 2 creators were forced to make this tough call. One fan even said, “Understanding the reason behind the choice makes it easier [to] get why they did it. It would still take YEARS with a large team.”