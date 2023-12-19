“That Clip Went Super Viral” – Sneako Responds Quite Aggressively to the Online Cancellation Wave

Nico “Sneako” Kenn De Ballinthazy recently responded quite aggressively to racial allegations. For a brief context, racism and bad-mouthing people of color is currently an unaccepted subject worldwide. People are keen to revolt against and cancel anyone including popular personalities like Sneako for using any kind of racial slur or ill statement about them.

Sneako, a popular streamer with an extremely controversial career had challenged his audience a few days before to name five beautiful women of color. Shortly after, Sneako proceeded to add a controversial claim and stated, “Be honest, the first two or three that you thought of were light-skinned, the first two that immediately came to your mind were half-white, Ethiopian, not even like really like bl*ck-bl*ck, immediately when you thought of five beautiful bl*ck women you thought of two like caramel-looking b*tches.”

Although the controversial streamer did not call women of color directly ugly, his words of description could have indirectly meant it. The clip went mega-viral on the internet and thereby started a wave of cancelation. It was during his recent stream that Sneako addressed the situation. He was aggressive and mad at people for not understanding his statements the right way and stated, “Yeah r*tards, r*tarded Twitter, I never said bl*ck women are ugly, I just said name five that are beautiful and you think of light-skins, that was a point, Twitter is so f*cking r*tarded like if you say I like peaches, they say why don’t you like apples…because I am talking about peaches”.

He further spilled his thoughts about racism talk on the internet and explained how a person can talk anything about white people all day long and not get into any trouble whereas talking a single word about a person of color could get you canceled all over the internet and further get you de-platformed, or even lose your bank account.

Does Sneako’s relationship with Xena null all the racial allegations?

It was during the cancellation wave against Sneako, that people pointed out how he had dated Xena, a woman of color. In Fact, Sneako has been in a relationship with a few women in 2023 including Xena in April 2023, but their relationship was not positively accepted by the community. People claimed Sneako was making a mockery of Islam for clout.

Thereafter, the streamer and his girlfriend went separate ways with Xena being mad at Sneako for never admitting their relationship in public. Xena also mentioned how Sneako was in a relationship with another girl named Sydney at the same time while with her. While things were a bit controversial between them and finally proceeded to get separated, it is important to note that they were accepting of each other for some time.

So does it mean that these hate speeches and racial allegations at Sneako are null? because if he can date Xena, why would he hate them in general? In the tweet that sparked all the allegations, Sneako had just asked to name five beautiful women of color and further tried proving a point and nothing more. Although the question could have been a little insensitive, it was not racism at all.