Starfield lock pick guide: How do digipicks work and where to find them?

Like previous Bethesda games, Starfield also gives players the option to lockpick with kits and gather loot. To fit the space traveler theme, the lock cracking kit is called digipick which players will require in their journey.

Advertisement

Digipicks are useful in Starfield as it grants players access to various items in the space game by playing a mini-game. This might be hard to grasp for beginners at first, however, it is simple once players get the trick.

With the arrival of the new space RPG, some might require guidance with the entire lockpicking system. This detailed guide we put together will hopefully make things simpler for you.



Advertisement

What is the use of Digipicks in Starfield and how it works?

Digipicks are common items in Starfield that can be used to crack open safes and other things in the game. To do so, players have to play a small minigame that requires a puzzle to be solved. At first glance, the minigame might seem confusing, however, once the rules are known it is simple.

When opening a locked safe, players are presented with a circular puzzle that has a few missing sections. The goal is to fill these holes with available pieces without running out of them.

Players will have multiple layers to solve, thus making it slightly difficult to reach the goal. Since there is a limited amount of solving pieces, players have to solve them mentally to avoid using the wrong segments. If you wish for a more in-depth explanation, check the section below.

Step-by-step lock-picking procedure

As mentioned before, lock picking in Starfield is fairly easy by solving a puzzle. Here’s a detailed breakdown of how to do it without any hassle:

Find an object in the world, that can be opened with Digipick and start the minigame. You’ll get to see a few rings with holes in them. Naturally, you will have to solve the first ring to access the second one.

On the right side of the screen, you’ll be presented with different variations of slot keys. These slot keys can be used once, thus players have to use the right collection of slot keys to solve the puzzle. Rotate the corresponding keys to their fitting positions and complete the ring one by one.

Solve all the rings in the puzzle without running out of slot key variations. Once you complete the puzzle, the lock-picking process will be completed and you can enjoy the rewards.

Where to find Digipicks in Starfield and how to upgrade theft skill?

Digipicks are common items in the world of Starfield and can be found anywhere. However, the players are first presented with the item in the first couple of hours of the game, when they find Dr. Hayden Wynn on a distant planet.

Advertisement

While Digipicks can be collected from various looting sources in Starfield, an alternative way remains. Players can visit the New Atlantis and head to the Mercantile Shop. From there players can purchase more Digipicks and collect loots that are locked away.

However, while progressing the game, picking locks will require higher theft skills. By entering the skills menu, upgrade Security Skills to get access to more advanced locks in the future. If players do not upgrade this skill, they won’t be able to lock pick harder locks after progressing the game.

That concludes our in-depth guide on Digipick in Starfield. If you found this content helpful and wish for more similar content in the future, do give us a follow. You can also head to our main hub by clicking here and check other content now.