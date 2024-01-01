How to Get Cut Ruby in LEGO Fortnite?

While playing LEGO Fortnite, you’ll come across various resources that allow you to create different charms and Cut Ruby is one of them. All available items in the survival game can be found in different biomes and classified according to their rarities. Cut Ruby is a rare item in the game and requires a Gem Cutter to be processed, you can check our dedicated guide for a gem cutter here.

As you progress into the mid-game, you’ll find yourself requiring Cut Rubies to make charms that allow you to venture into different biomes in LEGO Fortnite. However, its rarity turns out to be a hassle for players who are just getting started with the game for the first time.

Having Cut Ruby in hand during mid and late progression in the game can be a boon, but it requires players to work hard for it. If you’re one of such players who wish to get this item, we have created this guide just for your ease.

What is a Cut Ruby in LEGO Fortnite and what are its uses?

Cut Ruby is a rare resource in Lego Fortnite and be acquired by processing raw Ruby. So, you’ll need to gather the base material to transform it into a usable resource by using a Gem Cutter. You can find Rubies in Dry Valley Caves and extract it using a Rare or better Pickaxe in the game. This item is mostly used for making Inner Fire Charm which helps you in the Frostlands.

If you do not own an Epic Pickaxe, you can make one by using Epic Crafting Bench, we have an upgrading guide for that here. With these key points said, here is a detailed guide on how you can gather this rare gem in the survival title.

A detailed guide on how to make a Cut Ruby in LEGO Fortnite

Dry Valley Caves are the hottest places in Lego Fortnite, so make sure you take a Rare Pickaxe with you in order to be as fast as possible. If you don’t have one, gather 3x Sand Claw , and 3x Flexwood Rod . (To get Sand Claws kill Sand Wolves in Dry Valley or beach areas. For Flexwood Rod, simply cut Cactuses to get Flexwood and process them in a Lumber Mill.)

Once you have the necessary toolkit, head into a cave you can find in Dry Valley. These items can be mostly found sticking to the walls, so make sure to keep yourself alert. Ruby are red colored shiny rocks, so they are easy to spot, so break them using your Rare Pickaxe.

After acquiring the base item, take it back to your base and place a Ruby inside the Gem Cutter. This process will take some time to complete, so be patient with it. Once the progression is over, you’ll get Cut Ruby in your inventory, which you can use to build Inner Fire Charm.

That concludes everything you need to know about getting Cut Ruby in Lego Fortnite and how you can use it. If you’re curious to learn about other resources present in the game and where to find them, we have a dedicated hub which you can visit by clicking here. You can use this hub as an encyclopedia of items present in the game.