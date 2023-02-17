Valorant News: Riot Partners with GRID to Release A Data Portal for Professional Teams!

Riot Games recently partnered with GRID, a gaming data company, to make a VDP (Valorant Data Portal) for professional teams.

Professional Valorant is in a really popular spot worldwide due to the new VCT circuit. The Lock-In event is actively attracting hundreds of thousands of viewers. Therefore, Riot is partnering with GRID to introduce a Data Portal. It will record data from professional matches and scrims so teams can review their plays and improve on them. Let us discuss this feature in detail.

Also Read: VCT LOCK IN Alpha Bracket Day Three Highlights: Evil Geniuses, Talon Esports, and LOUD advance to Round of 16!

Valorant is Set To Adapt a Data Portal to Better the Professional Game Data Ecosystem

VALORANT Data Portal is live! GRID & @riotgames bring game data first to pro teams and provide the official scrim tool just in time for #VCTLOCKIN. First step toward a sustainable game data ecosystem for all! Read more here 👉 https://t.co/iAMU7dG1qz#VALORANT #gamedata — GRID (@GRIDesports) February 16, 2023

In a tweet from GRID, they gave us a breakdown of how the partnership is going to work. The Data Portal will be available to the partner teams of VCT. They can use this information system that collects information from VCT matches and scrims to better their team play. Teams can use this system to filter data in accordance with player talent, evaluate plays, and more. The data will be secured using a secure API.

The system is also fully automated and state-of-the-art. This Data Portal is the first move for global expansion for Valorant. Riot plans to bring Valorant to China. That is why FPX and EDG were given an opportunity to compete in the Lock-In event.

In a blog post, the Valorant Esports Staff said,” Providing access to official data is a critical part of ensuring the sustainability and growth of the VCT ecosystem. Building the VALORANT Data Portal with GRID is the first step in making official VCT in-game data accessible to the broader ecosystem. Access has been provided to the VCT professional teams first to ensure the needs of VDP users are being met, with plans to expand access to more teams and partners in the future.”

The future of Valorant will depend on how teams utilize this feature and better themselves using it. GRID has already invited the partner teams to test it. We will know further about this system as Riot unveils its mechanical and practical details in the future.

By the looks of it, it can be one of the best tools for teams if they can utilize it well. For more information about the system, click here. As always, stay tuned at The SportsRush for more Valorant news.

Also Read: Valorant Night Market February 2023: Date, time, what to expect