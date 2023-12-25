Steam Winter Sale 2023 is a great opportunity for you to buy titles that have hit the shelves this year including the Game of the Year; Baldur’s Gate 3. Aside from that, we are going to look through 5 of the most unique titles you can invest in during the sale. These are not mainstream titles but instead, provide a multifaceted gaming experience that will keep you wanting more.

Steam Winter Sale 2023: 5 Titles to Buy That Came Out in 2023

5. Resident Evil 4 – $29.99

4. Hi-Fi Rush – $22.49

3. Bomb Rush Cyberfunk – $31.99

2. Hogwarts Legacy – $29.99

1. Baldur’s Gate 3 – $53.99

We have had a distinct year in gaming with multiple titles aside from the usual open-world genre baffling us. We have had various remasters, remakes, and titles that resemble old-world gaming in a sense. One of them is Bomb Rush Cyberfunk which we can’t wait to introduce you to. Aside from that, we are looking at 5 of the titles which you will not regret picking up no matter what.

These are distinct games with different mechanics, graphics, original storylines, and fun quests to do. We have popular names like Resident Evil and the recent Game of the Year winner Baldur’s Gate 3 which have cut. If you like more lists like this, then check this page out. We have done lists for folks under budget as well. Now, without further ado, let us see which 2023 releases you should pick out.

Note: The chronology of the list does not matter as every title is worth checking out

5. Resident Evil 4 – $29.99

Developer: Capcom

Capcom Publisher: Capcom

Leon. S. Kennedy is the most recognizable character in the Resident Evil franchise and he is back to mess with the undead again, or so it seems. Leon is an Agent for the US Government and is called upon by the President to rescue his daughter, Ashley. The story is intricately crafted featuring tons of twists and turns even in the process of Ashley’s rescue.

Fan favorite Ada Wong returns and she has unfinished business with Leon. Ashley is a welcome addition. Her AI and UI both are better than the original. There are tons of changes made to the UI and gameplay so that it is even simpler. There is a crafting system that lets players use available resources to make ammo while the movement system has seen an improvement. Leon can move and shoot too which is much more important.

Blocking and counterattacking are also elements that are new and welcome additions. The Merchant buys and trades items that will aid you on your journey. There are many elements borrowed from Resident Evil 3 that make the game rewarding for players who have played the previous ones. The character redesigns and graphical improvements over the original make the game even more enjoyable.

In conclusion, Resident Evil 4 is the perfect horror/zombie shooter with enough story elements to make you feel like its one one-dimensional. It is the perfect gift for the holidays.

4. Hi-Fi Rush – $22.49

Developer: Tango Gameworks

Tango Gameworks Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Hi-Fi Rush is a rhythm-based action game that does not disappoint fans of Guitar Hero or any other rhythm-based game. The game follows the journey of Chai, a self-proclaimed future Rockstar who volunteers for experimental surgery and accidentally embeds his music player in his chest. What follows is hours of fun with musical beats, linear gameplay, borderlands-type cell-shaded art style, and a world that is unique and fun to look at.

Hi-Fi Rush is a game made with love and that love pours out of every nook and cranny in the form of music, gameplay infusions blending rhythm and action, and unique characters. The game does not copy mainstream media at all and carves out its path. Although it wasn’t the most successful release that the Xbox Game Pass has ever seen, it made waves in terms of fan reception as it received an overwhelmingly positive response.

Fans loved the concept of a world filled with colors and music with three-dimensional characters. Our protagonist, Chai has a very likeable personality and fits right into the deadpan humor of the game. The game has tons of licensed music from famous bands including the Black Keys and Nine Inch Nails. The game is a nice blend of platforming, action, and an upgrade system that is simple and easy to understand.

Hi-Fi Rush is a love letter to people who used to play games like Borderlands, Jet Set Radio, and other games that have a distinct art style separate from other AAAs.

3. Bomb Rush Cyberfunk – $31.99

Developer: Team Reptile

Team Reptile Publisher: Team Reptile

Speaking of Jet Set Radio, here we have one of the greatest tributes to the game in the form of Bomb Rush Cyberfunk. Think of Jet Set Radio but refurbished and for the newer hardware that can take the strain. Bomb Rush Cyberfunk is a work of art as you traverse the fictional city of New Amsterdam performing tricks, challenging rival gangs, and spraying graffiti everywhere you go.

Indie titles are not given the time of day due to popular studios making AAA titles but the credit goes where it is due, Team Reptile has done a mighty fine job not only bringing back Jet Set Radio’s unique art style but also its mechanics. That does not mean it’s a complete copy of the JSR, it has combat, the use of BMX bikes as a means of travel and so much more.

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk is not your stereotypical open-world game with life-like mechanics and motion capture (although there is nothing wrong with that). It embraces its quirks and similarities to JSR and uses that to bring out the best in gameplay, world-building, and storytelling. The vibrant world of Bomb Rush lets you take control and explore the city at your own pace, skating around being a menace but in your own way.

Not to mention there is a superpowered backpack on you that lets you speed up the process of travel making it even more thrill-seeking. Get this one while you can folks, it is worth it.

2. Hogwarts Legacy – $29.99

Developer: Avalanche Software

Avalanche Software Publisher: Warner Bros. Games

Welcome to the magical world of Harry Potter where your dreams of flying around the Hogwarts on a broomstick can come true. Hogwarts Legacy is a pleasant journey into the known Wizarding World with lots of terrors and villains waiting for you. However, do not be afraid as you have every skill a sorcerer will need to defeat them such as curses, spells, potions, and more.

Customization is the biggest pro of this game. You can customize everything from your face and gender to robes and wands. The game has tons of elements that will remind you of the original Harry Potter franchise ranging from the the mystical creatures to the POIs such as the village of Hogsmeade, the Forbidden Forest and so much more.

Hogwarts Legacy does a lot of things right and one of the major ones is its open world and how easy and fun it is to explore. It has lots of stuff to do even after you finish the main quests.

On release, the game received lots of controversy for certain things. It has died down since then, and now the game is smooth and playable with little flaws. It is the perfect Christmas gift for anyone obsessed with Harry Potter. However, characters from the franchise won’t make an appearance because this game is set in a century before the actual beginning of the franchise.

1. Baldur’s Gate 3 – $53.99

Developer: Larian Studios

Larian Studios Publisher: Larian Studios

Baldur’s Gate 3 won the GOTY in 2023 and for good reason. It has single-player and co-op elements. In all honesty, it works like a table-top D&D come alive and it’s beautiful. There are tons of character classes you can choose from and you can befriend various NPCs to take them on your journey. It is possible to enter into a romantic relationship with them as well just like Fallout 4.

There is an act-wise distribution to the advancement of the game and most of the acts feature quests in which players have complete freedom. In addition, the game has turn-based combat just like the Persona franchise and Divinity. The turn-based gameplay makes it easier to take stock of abilities and available options for maximum efficiency.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a complete and fun journey that will not disappoint you in any shape or form. If you get tired of single-player, you can always participate in the game’s multiplayer. There is modding support which has encouraged the community to take part in passion projects that they wanted to see for themselves in the game.

With over a million words recorded for performance, the NPCs and the characters you meet feel three-dimensional. Plus, you can switch the camera view of the game according to your convenience. Baldru’s Gate 3 deservingly won the GOTY for its innovation and brilliant execution in the single-player gaming genre.

Moving out of the traditional action-adventure genre, it managed to do something brilliant and fun to entertain everyone. This is the best game you can get for the Steam Winter Sale 2023.