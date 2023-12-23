Steam Winter Sale 2023: Top 5 AAA Games To Purchase

The Steam Winter 2023 Sale is in full force and there are tons of deals just ripe for the taking. However, a lot of gamers are going to go after the usual Game of the Year titles like Baldur’s Gate 3 and God of War. While those are good AAA choices, there are cheaper alternatives that are just as good if not better. That is the point of this article as we take a look at the best AAA games for this sale. Without further ado, let us dive right into it.

Steam Sales are always a bounty for gamers because of its steal deals. During the sale, people can get their favorite titles for almost half the price. There are discounts for almost every major game on the Steam Store so if a title is on a person’s wishlist, this is the best time to purchase it. That being said, there are certain titles that take priority over all the others.

Baldur’s Gate 3, Red Dead Redemption 2, Marvel’s Spider-Man, God of War, GTA V, and Elden Ring are must-plays that are on sale in the Steam store. However, if you have already experienced them, then we recommend checking the ones we are listing below as they are quite good. Most of these have won awards in one category or another so they are awesome titles worth checking out.

5. Persona 5 Royal – $29.99

Developer: P-Studio, Atlus

P-Studio, Atlus Publisher: SEGA

The Persona franchise is one of the most creative franchises due to its metaphysical concept. You play as a character capable of harnessing supernatural alter-egos and use them as a weapon to fight other supernatural monsters in a metaverse. That is exactly what is going on in Persona 5 except with a little but more oompf. Persona 5 Royal is the ultimate Persona 5 experience because you get extra characters to play as.

The protagonist of the story is Joker, a boy who has been framed for something he hasn’t done. The relocation to a new city for him is the start of a new life. A life filled with fun, excitement, and lots of fun people. Aside from the turn-based combat and supernatural aspect of the Personas, the “Social Link” aspect of the game is the most fun thing to level up and focus on.

The Social Link essentially is a progress bar that measures your friendship with any given friend Joker makes. As their friendship develops, the friend gets more powers in the metaverse or Joker gets a passive buff. The story is non-linear and bounces back between flashbacks and current times. There are tons of Personas to catch and friends to make in this half-visual novel, half turn-based strategy game.

It is the perfect game for the Holidays as it does not take itself too seriously and is a gift for people who want games that have ‘sweet and sappy friendships that triumph over evil’ traits.

4. DOOM Eternal – $7.99

Developer: id Software

id Software Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

DOOM Eternal is a satisfying game to play, to say the least. Take control of the Doomslayer and hop onto the first-person perspective as you aggressively slaughter the forces of Hell without any hesitation. The biggest selling point of this game and the franchise is the gore and the ways you can incapacitate the enemies using grapples. Take your trusty shotgun and doomblade and slaughter Hellspawn like there is no tomorrow.

Use weapons that have been showing up through decades in the Doom games such as cannons, shotguns, rifles and so much more. There are many creative ways you can use to kill the hellspawn. The game is chapter-wise where you drop in on various levels and explore vast open worlds to do your deed and carry out your mission. However, it is not just mindless slaughtering.

Aside from enemies getting more difficult as the levels climb, players will have to creatively think of using the advantages they have to remain alive and deal damage. In addition to old enemies, newer ones have been introduced to keep the game fresh and interesting. There is also an all-new Hub area called the Fortress of Doom where players can explore and purchase unlockables in between missions.

DOOM Eternal is the ultimate experience that Doom fans have wanted for a decade and it is now cheaper than ever. You will never get bored of loud guns and endless hellspawn waves.

3. Resident Evil 4 – $29.99

Developer: Capcom

Capcom Publisher: Capcom

Capcom has been on a hot streak remaking Resident Evil games and this one might be the best out of all of them. Resident Evil fans return to the over-the-shoulder point of view of Leon. S. Kennedy who goes on another adventure battling the undead. This time it is much more intuitive than ever. Leon’s mission this time is to rescue the daughter of the President who has been kidnapped. Along the way, Leon does what he does best, taking names and, you know the rest.

The developers have made tons of quality-of-life changes and improvements over the original. With a simpler health system and redesigned environments, the combat becomes simpler and players can focus on the spectacle. Even Ashley’s controls are a lot simpler than in the original titles, she also has a simpler health bar. Evading is a lot more fluent as you can move, reload, and shoot enemies at the same time instead of standing there and taking hits.

Leon can also carry multiple knives that have various attributes. Speaking of knives, The Merchant returns and now you can buy weapons, upgrade them, or trade them. All in all, the game is a complete revamp of the Resident Evil formula and succeeds beautifully at pulling it off. Due to its flawless execution, it received lots of award nominations and its sales skyrocketed.

Resident Evil 4 is full of dark moments and paced gameplay that will keep you on your toes consistently.

2. Fallout 4 – $6.59

Developer: Bethesda Game Studios

Bethesda Game Studios Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

There are tons of Fallout fans out there in the gaming world and they will tell you that this game is one of the best of all time and for good reason. Fallout 4 has endless customization options, a variety of weapons, different ways you can approach building a settlement, various three-dimensional NPCs and so much more. It is the best investment to make if you want a game that can entertain you even after thousands of hours of gameplay.

In fact, the community for Fallout 4 is still quite active in today’s day even though it came out in 2015. The story has a premise and not just a backdrop to the vast open world and innovative gameplay. With more than 100,000 dialogue lines, you will never run out of things to hear from your friends. Among them, you have a German Shepherd dog, a futuristic robot, a detective, and a mayor, among many more.

There is always something to do in Fallout 4 and as the last survivor of Vault 111, you get to establish and maintain friendships with all of them. Some of them you can pursue romantically as well. The gameplay has you use tons of weapons including an information system known as the V.A.T.S. which reveals the weaknesses of the enemies you are facing.

Fallout 4 is a game that has hours upon hours of fun content to keep you occupied. It is literally your character rebuilding civilization after nuclear fallout. This is the most complete game that has all the elements you can think of.

1. Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection – $24.99

Developer: Iron Galaxy, Naughty Dog

Iron Galaxy, Naughty Dog Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection has a lot of bang for your buck because it offers two different games packed in a single collection in the Steam Winter Sale 2023. We have Uncharted 4 and the Chloe Frazer DLC packed into one collection. The game franchise has been one of the longest-running Sony franchises and has done well both critically and financially in the gaming world.

Uncharted 4 follows the story of Nathan Drake again as he is living a normal life a little close to treasure hunting but not too extreme. He is married to Elena and happily enjoys domestication when his assumed dead brother, Samuel Drake surprises him with an appearance and the debt he owes a crime lord. They go on a journey to find a treasure to help Sam get rid of the bad people on his back and the debt.

The DLC expansion follows Chloe Frazer who has partnered up with a couple of familiar faces to track down and find a treasure in India. The expansion leads her to lots of exploration of the cultural beauty of India. The expansion is a worthy follow-up to the original game and is worth buying together. If you have been an Uncharted fan, then there isn’t a single other game worth purchasing rather than this one right here, especially for Windows.