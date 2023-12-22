Steam Winter Sale 2023: Top 5 Deals You Shouldn’t Miss Out On

Steam Winter Sale 2023 is now live and we have tons of deals for AAA and indie games of every genre. Selecting 5 out of these is quite the hassle that is why, we are going to list down the best of the best for you in this piece. We are going to break down the best games of the Winter Sale that you cannot ignore. Moreover, this sale even provides levels of discounts previously unseen for these titles.

Steam Winter Sale 2023: Top 5 Deals You Shouldn’t Skip Out On

Steam Sales are a great way for gamers to purchase multiple titles they were hoping to get their hands on. This time around, the Steam Winter Sale is turning out to be a great excuse for gamers to get their hands on their favorite titles that they otherwise would hesitate to buy. In this particular list, we are going to take a look at 5 of the most sought-after games in the current times which are worth picking up.

However, there are games like Marvel’s Spider-Man, God of War, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Persona 5 Royal that could not make the list. Let us consider them honorable mentions. For now, let us take a look at the ones that you should go for without hesitation.

(The chronology of the list does not matter as each game offers the maximum bang for its buck)

5. Cyberpunk 2077 – $29.99

Developer: CD Projekt Red

CD Projekt Red Publisher: CD Projekt

It would be a crime to not include Cyberpunk 2077 on this list since the developers have to put in hours and hours of work after its negative reception on release. Since then, the gameplay has improved and there are fewer glitches. You can also choose to buy the Ultimate Edition for this game which costs $51.04.

CD Projekt has worked tirelessly and delivered a patch that allows the game to run smoothly without any crashes or bugs. The gameplay is what it was meant to be on release and performs flawlessly for high-end hardware. Cyberpunk 2077 is an experience in itself. The open world is alive and filled with NPCs with their quirks and characteristics. There are endless customization options so you can make your character however you like.

The biggest appeal of the game is the dystopian, high-tech, neon open world that thrives and you have the full freedom to explore it. Now that the developers have eliminated any flaws, you are free to explore Night City without any crashes or glitches. The upgrade system is well thought out, and you can use many futuristic weapons to destroy all who oppose you.

Build a reputation for yourself, forge relationships, and be the best mercenary Night City has to offer. The choices handed to you can make or break the world. Cyberpunk 2077 in its current state is a game that you cannot miss out on at any cost.

4. Lies of P – $47.99

Developer: Neowiz Games, Round8 Studio

Neowiz Games, Round8 Studio Publisher: Neowiz Games

This game was a pleasant surprise for classical literature readers, gamers, and soulsborne-like fans alike. Lies of P lets you play as Pinnochio but is upgraded to the max. He is a puppet created by Gepetto and as he wakes up a mysterious voice leads him on a journey inside the world of Krat filled with puppets gone rogue and humans hiding out. You encounter a few allies that aid P on his journey and help him better himself to face tougher puppets.

A Best Role Playing Game candidate, Lies of P delivers on every front imaginable. The story is beautifully crafted and the ending is in your hands through your choices throughout the game. The game prides itself in adaptability as no same strategy is going to work as the enemies get tougher. You cannot just spam attacks and hope for the best, dodging and blocking are essential parts of combat that the game urges you to master.

Lies of P is an intricate combat and story-based experience that you should experience if you like games like Elden Ring and Bloodborne. The game’s world-building is on par with other Game of the Year titles in 2023 and it nails its characters and story. Lies of P is something that you cannot miss out on because of the vivid intricacies it lays out for its players via subtle storytelling devices. This is a title you will not regret purchasing if you like Soulsborne as a genre.

3. Baldur’s Gate 3 – $53.99

Developer: Larian Studios

Larian Studios Publisher: Larian Studios

The GOTY Award winner, Baldur’s Gate 3 does something special for everyone. It is one of the best fantasy role-playing games to come out in recent times and just the amount of things you can do in the game is enough to dazzle anyone. Gather your party and turn into a powerful warrior as you have the choice to let the power consume you or use it to rise above.

The amount of choices you have in this game regarding anything is fascinating. Character classes, sub-classes, abilities, the NPCs you can interact with, and so on. The gameplay is turn-based allowing you to make strategies to approach enemy hordes. The game’s original story always keeps you on your toes and the constantly changing direction makes you excited for what comes next.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is not for everyone as it does not give the traditional over-the-shoulder action-adventure approach. But for people who grew up playing strategy or XCOM games, this is a love letter. Inspired by Dungeons and Dragons and similar tabletop games, Baldur’s Gate 3 makes the board come alive with tons of powers, characters, and enemies in a single fight.

Exploration is also a huge part of the game as it takes center stage. There is a huge world out there to explore and you will have a fun time looking behind every nook and cranny to explore details and find something new. Baldur’s Gate 3 is a complete experience which is also why it won Game of the Year.

2. GTA V – $14.99

Developer: Rockstar North

Rockstar North Publisher: Rockstar Games

Grand Theft Auto V is the penultimate GTA experience and still holds up well today even after a decade of release. The game does a lot of things well but the biggest and the most exciting is the open world. There are tons of things to do, places to see, activities to participate in, and properties to buy. Trevor, Michael, and Franklin are three of the most well-thought-out characters with vivid personalities and flaws, lots of flaws.

It is fun to explore how their unlikely friendship develops and carries forward the premise and plot of the game. The action is high octane and there are crazy side missions with weird and outlandish objectives. That is the signature of the ridiculousness of the GTA franchise. You can pass missions and rack up tons of cash to buy lots of cars, bikes, and every other thing money can buy. You can invest in businesses and stocks and so much more.

GTA V provides a life-like open world for you to partake in and it is flawless in every shape and form. With the release of GTA VI drawing near, it would be nice to revisit and experience why there is so much hype for it in the first place. The effort Rockstar put into making GTA V is much more than any other excluding GTA VI. It is worth buying just because of the voice acting and portrayal of the three main characters.

1. Hogwarts Legacy $29.99

Developer: Avalanche Software

Publisher: Warner Bros. Games

This is one of the games that you should take priority in buying for the Steam Winter Sale 2023. Hogwarts Legacy gives Harry Potter fans an ample opportunity to step into the Wizarding World and experience the magic themselves. It is the perfect tribute for fans who have been following the movie franchise and the books for years and have craved an experience where they are in control or present inside.

The game takes place a century before the events of Harry Potter but you will find references to literary works such as the various shops found in Hogsmeade. The Forbidden Forest is also present along with lots of other areas that are mentioned in the books. There are tons of customization options as you get to choose your wands, and robes and learn spells and curses alike.

There are tons of areas to explore and you have various ways to do so as well. You can either go on foot or use your broom to fly around Hogwarts. Dangers loom in the Wizarding World as you have to use anything you can to fight back against evil. You can even raise certain pets of your own. Fast Travel is an option and you can do that using the patented Floo Powder.

All in all, Hogwarts Legacy is the perfect gift for a Harry Potter fan, especially since the holidays are rolling around.