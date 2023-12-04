Hideo Kojima meets the Guerrilla Games team sparking questions over a possible The Game Awards 2023 appearance

The genius game designer Hideo Kojima has been in a lot of news lately because of his upcoming title Death Stranding 2. Fans are eagerly waiting for this highly-anticipated video game. Recently, the Japanese game designer hinted at the game’s possible reveal soon, as the Guerrilla Games team visited him.

Kojima is a well-known figure in the gaming community for his work on game series like Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding. He is currently working on the newest installment of the latter series. He recently took his Twitter to share a picture with the team of developers from Guerilla Games. But the Amsterdam-based developers visiting Kojima’s studio isn’t something very unique.

Guerilla Games are renowned game developers famous for creating titles like Horizon Zero Dawn and its sequel Horizon Forbbiden West. Moreover, the developers are involved with the creation of Death Stranding and its highly-anticipated sequel. Kojima is using Decima, the proprietary game engine by Guerrilla Games, for the development of Death Stranding 2.

Will we see Hideo Kojima at The Game Awards 2023?

Kojima has been teasing Death Stranding 2 a lot lately, which could be a hint at a possible reveal soon. Further, The Game Awards 2023 are just a few days away, and it has traditionally been a big stage for developers to reveal their upcoming titles. Kojima has revealed many games here in the past, including the Death Stranding 2 teaser last year.

Although The Game Awards have gotten rid of the “World Premier” card from their upcoming event, but they assured there would be many announcements and first looks reveals at the event. A few days ago, The Game Awards shared Kojima’s Twitter post. It further soldifies all doubts about the Japanese designer revealing Death Stranding 2 at the annual awardceremony.

If this reveal is happening, everyone is wondering if the 60-year-old developer would be presenting the game in-person. He was there live on the stage of Game Awards last year to present Death Stranding 2. So, it would be interesting to see him once again during the official reveal of the game.

But fans should take all of this information with a grain of salt, as there are no official statement from any parties about Death Stranding 2 getting announced at The Game Awards 2023 or Hideo Kojima’s presence at the event.