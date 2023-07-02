A Recent Job Listing for Valorant Hints at the Title’s Console Debut

Released back in 2020, the first-person title Valorant soon made a name for itself in the gaming industry. And this time around, we’re likely to hear about the title breaking PC exclusivity by making its debut on consoles.

Advertisement

Though it’s been 3 years since its release, Riot Games never really considered making Valorant available on platforms beyond just PC until now. A recent update in the company’s job listing has unintentionally teased the developer’s plans for the game’s console version. Hence, there’s definitely something cooking up at Riot Games, which we’re expected to hear about in the coming few months.

Despite all the information, it’s still advisable for the fans to take it with a grain of salt due to the lack of official confirmation from the devs, Riot Games. So, let’s dive deeper into the latest job posting for the role of Valorant’s console testing team.

Advertisement

Riot Games hiring a console analyst for Valorant

Recently, the American game studio listed a job vacancy that goes by the name of “Associate Console Playtest Analyst – Valorant“. As the name suggests, the designation seeks a professional who boasts experience in game testing for consoles. Here’s what the official job description says, “As an Associate Console Playtest Analyst on the Game Analysis Team, you will focus on validation testing of upcoming gameplay experiences for Valorant.”

It appears like the studio has plans to evaluate Valorant’s performance on different consoles. Thus, it could also mean that the Valorant console’s prototype or beta version is underway, along with its growing team of developers. Check out this role by hitting the above-mentioned link. Moreover, don’t mind dropping off your resume if you believe you’re the right fit for this job.

Valorant’s console version expected release date and all supported consoles

Undeniably, it’s delightful news for the console gaming community. Therefore, it has also sparked curiosity among fans regarding the game’s expected release date. In fact, many also look forward to learning more about all the compatible consoles for the game. As of the game’s launch, it’s very likely to be somewhere in the year 2024, as the title is still in development. Furthermore, there’s a high probability of next-gen console compatibility. Thus, it’s expected for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X.

If you liked this article, check out the best agents for the team deathmatch mode in Valorant.