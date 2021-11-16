Valorant Patch Notes 3.10: Agent 17 Chamber added and massive ranking system updates.

Valorant Patch Notes 3.10 which went live moments ago, brought with it a horde of ranked matchmaking changes and Agent17: Chamber. Let’s focus on the important bits.

Patch 3.10 might turn heads in every gaming community due to the addition of Agent 17, codenamed Deadeye. More importantly, the ranked matchmaking system has some unique elements added to it.

There also has been some significant quality of life changes. New and experienced will find the spectator mode updates wholesome. The update just makes life easier for everyone.

Jeff Landa, Valorant Comms Strategist, provided us with a brief introduction to the Valorant 3.10 Patch Notes. We sift through the transcript to find the relevant details.

Patch 3.10 brings new agent Chamber, CodeName: Agent 17 Deadeye.

The new Sentinel is unique. Chamber provides options for entry fragging and massive damage output with his spells and abilities.

The agent made his first appearance on 21st October. Community ideas and speculations have come true about the new Sentinel.

“Well dressed and well-armed, French weapons designer Chamber expels aggressors with deadly precision. He leverages his custom arsenal to hold the line and pick off enemies from afar, with a contingency built for every plan.”

Headhunter: Equips a heavy pistol. 6 bullets.

Equips a heavy pistol. 6 bullets. Rendezvous: Teleport anchor to switch between anchor locations. Can be picked up again, with 2 charges.



Teleport anchor to switch between anchor locations. Can be picked up again, with 2 charges. Trademark: Traps to slow enemies in AOE



Traps to slow enemies in AOE Tour de Force: Equips a heavy Bolt action Sniper. Kills drop instant trademark. Comes with 5 bullets.

Considering the strength and mobility of the new Agent, the pick rate will remain quite high for the next few weeks. Chamber will quickly become a staple for Phoenix mains.

Ranked Matchmaking and Spectator Mode updates.

Smurfing is an age-old issue. It breaks the ranking system and hampers the matchmaking system. New players seem to always match up with Gods from Radiant.

With Valorant Patch 3.10, Riot looks to fix the issue somewhat. All restrictions from the 5 stack queues have been removed. But, some MMR penalties have been issued.

All under Rank Diamond 2: max 90% RR reduction. When two party members are above and below the avg. rank, i.e. Immortal and Bronze when matchmaking for Gold.

max 90% RR reduction. When two party members are above and below the avg. rank, i.e. Immortal and Bronze when matchmaking for Gold. One or more members above Rank Diamond 3: max 90 % and minimum 50% RR reduction.

max 90 % and minimum 50% RR reduction. One or more members are Radiant Rank: min 50% RR reduction.

Life for spectators has been made easier. Defenders are marked in Teal, while the Attackers are colour-coded red. A yellow outline also shows up on the minimap around the observed agent.

New players and spectators to the game will find it easier to navigate through the data on HUD. Finally, after a year of requests, a horde of bug fixes have been integrated.

Valorant Patch 3.10 finally fixes the High variable frame rate delay.

Valorant servers did not seem to like the high framerates on 128 tick servers from day 1. The Devs have finally found the cause.

It seems, going beyond 128 fps caused the server to default to 128 fps, causing lag spikes and delays. As a result, the problem seems server sided and Valorant Devs have promised it is fixed.

The spectator mode hotkeys for both observers and coaches were scuffed too. They have been fixed as well. Now, hotkeys seem to work fine now finally.

The utility camera view for the coaches is fixed as well. earlier, a coach could not see through the eyes of Sova’s Owl drone, Cypher’s camera and Skye’s Trailblazer.

We will soon jump into the Valorant client to check the bug fixes and improvements.

It seems, Valorant Patch Notes 3.10 followed community suggestions closely. Kudos to Riot.

