“I just wanna know what he poured on me” – A random person pours a mysterious liquid on Ice Poseidon

Paul “Ice Poseidon” Denino is an immensely popular internet personality well-known for his live streams, and YouTube videos. He gained prominence on social media because of his excellence in old-school games. Ice Poseidon was shocked in his most recent stream when a random person proceeded to dump a mysterious liquid on his head.

Poseidon is a former Twitch user who has also tried out platforms like YouTube and Mixer for his content. He has currently settled down on Kick where he has more theme 110k followers. He dedicates his live streams mostly to gaming and IRL content but he has the tendency to step foot on major controversies around the world. Ice Poseidon has already been arrested twice i.e. in Thailand and in Brisbane.

He is frequently mobbed by fans around the world because of his popularity. Let’s dive in to see how he reacted to a stranger pouring mysterious liquid on his head.

Ice Poseidon shocked by a surprise attack from a stranger

Ice Poseidon was recently IRL streaming almost at sundown on a beautiful sea pier in Los Angeles. It was when speaking to another person. A stranger surprise-attacked him from behind and proceeded to pour a mysterious liquid on his head. All his colleagues were shocked at what had happened while Ice Poseidon asked “What the hell and what is that?”.

The stranger took a run from the place so everyone including Ice Poseidon followed him until he was finally caught by Sam Pepper. He was worried and wanted to confirm what was the liquid he had poured on him and Poseidon explained that the liquid smelled like sh*t. Sam Pepper held the stranger in a chokehold while Ice Poseidon questioned “We just want to know what you poured on me?”

Although there was no answer from the random person, Ice Poseidon explained that the liquid smelled incredibly bad and pointed out that it should be sewage or p**p water. One of his colleagues forced the stranger to answer asking if he would get infected from the liquid he had dumped. They also let the stranger know that he cannot go around pouring random liquid on people and asked “What if it was acid or something more dangerous?”

The online community was not happy about the happening. They called the random stranger rude and explained that what he had done was not cool. Many people made fun of the person for his weird running and asked how he had thought to get away he would run like that. Netizens also made fun of Sam Pepper for wearing a maid’s dress and chokehold the stranger so hard.

Ice Poseidon calls the police

They collectively decided to call the police and hand him over. Although the police took a little while to arrive, Sam Pepper had the random stranger under his control. The person was handed over to the police while Ice Poseidon explained to the police that the liquid which was probably sewage water went into his eyes and mouth.

He also informed the police that he wanted the man to be put in jail if he were to get a disease like Hepatitis. Ice Poseidon finally informed his viewers stating “I guess he will probably get like a first offender, probably like probation or something but alright whatever, a couple of days in the jail, I like get f*cked”.