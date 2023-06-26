xQc spends ridiculous amount of money trying to find $ 2,000,000 One Ring Card from Magic: The Gathering

Streamer xQc could be seen hopping on the Magic: The Gathering’s Lord of the Rings quest to get The One Ring card valued at $ 2 million. The card holds the reputation of being one of the rarest cards available. During his live stream, he unboxed the cards and almost got the rare edition twice.

xQc has a somewhat notorious image for spending chunks of money on gambling, and this card quest looks like just an addition to the addiction.

xQc captured himself taking on the quest to collect The One Ring card and showed the pile of Collector Booster Boxes. xQc ended up spending almost $ 2500 for the initial stack.

A detailed account of what happened next follows. So, read on.

xQc examines over 3000 cards to get The One Ring card

During his live stream, xQc showed his chat five boxes of Collector Booster Boxes, each priced at $499. He told his chat that one of the boxes could have a card to get him $2 million. He said:

“Chat… One of these boxes has a $2 million card… $2 million… As far as I know, nobody has opened it yet.”

xQc quickly went through the five boxes, and his friends gave him 13 more. This took the cost of the piles to $8,999.82. xQc went through almost 3240 cards, almost getting excited when he got rare cards.

On getting a rare card, he asked the chat what his card was. His friend also said he couldn’t figure out what it was because he couldn’t read the language, to which xQc said, “Let’s get an Elfish reader on this f**cking discord.”

He almost gets The One Ring card.

While going through the pile of cards, xQc stumbled upon The One Ring card and immediately got excited. However, it wasn’t the one they were looking for. His friend asked him about the card’s details and if the card was holographic. The former Overwatch pro said it wasn’t, and his friend told him that version of The One Ring was $ 54.

This happened again, and xQc got another extended art version of The One Ring card, valued at $ 54.

After opening almost 3240 cards and thinking he got The card, xQc was disappointed. However, he continued showing his audience the rare cards he got from the bundle.

A little while later, he showed the cards he had just stacked in the box. When asked what might be the estimated value of it, Jesse said:

“I think in my complete unprofessional, stupid guess, straight dumbass guess here, it would be a little less than $ 6,000. He got railed, though.”

For now, xQc hasn’t gotten his hands on the holographic card he was looking for. Only time will tell if he does more of these openings.

