FIFA 23 Josko Gvardiol Shapeshifters SBC: How to acquire this special card?

EA Sports has come with another exciting FUT card for FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, Josko Gvardiol Shapeshifters card. So here is everything that fans need to know about this in-game item before they try to acquire it.

The Shapeshifters is a FIFA 23 Ultimate Team campaign that offers a significant boost along with new skills, abilities, and alternate positions to selected FUT cards of soccer stars. The RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol is the newest addition to the Shapeshifters.

The Croatian defender is one of the world’s top young talents. But he was still not part of the first two Shapeshifters teams. EA Sports eventually added him to this exclusive FUT card set as a prize for completing a Squad Building Challenge.

About the FIFA 23 Josko Gvardiol Shapeshifters

The RB Leipzig young star has an 81-rated Rare Gold as his default FUT card. But EA Sports upgraded his overall stats and ratings when included him in the Shapeshifters. This new special FUT card has a rating of over 93 with the following spectacular yet surprising stats:

Pace – 91

Shooting – 88

Passing – 93

Dribbling – 92

Defending – 93

Physicality – 94

EA Sports moved this Center Back (CB) to a higher position. He is now a Central Defensive Midfielder (CDM) who can also play as Central Midfielder (CM). Further, he has 4-Star Skills and a 5-Star Weak Foot to become a midfield maestro.

How to complete this FIFA 23 Shapeshifters SBC?

EA Sports didn’t try to make this Squad Building Challenge as complex as many others. They simply divided this in-game challenge into two segments, where fans must build a Starting XI while following some requirements.

Bundesliga

Minimum one Bundesliga player should be part of the starting lineup.

The lineup’s overall rating should be over 85.

86-Rated Squad

The lineup’s overall rating should be over 86.

Fans might have to spend over 150,000 FUT coins at the Transfer Market to build the fodder for this Shapeshifters SBC. Undoubtedly, it is an excellent amount to spend on this exclusive card. But fans can save some coins on this challenge by using spare FUT cards in their collections. Further, they can participate in FUT matches to obtain more coins and cards.

This FIFA 23 Josko Gvardiol Shapeshifters SBC is available for a limited time. So fans should complete it soon or EA Sports will remove it from the game. After successfully acquiring this special FUT card, fans can find everything about the N’Golo Kante End of an Era card by clicking here.