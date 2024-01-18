“What Are You Doing Bro?” – Vitaly Clashes With N3on After Drenching Him and Smashing His Phone

Rangesh “N3on” Mutama, during one of his recent streams, had a heated clash with Vitaly “Vitalyzdtv” Zdorovetskiy when the latter splashed N3on with water and further proceeded to smash his phone. For a brief context, both N3on and Vitaly are controversial but popular Kick streamers and YouTubers. Rangesh had recently organized a boxing match between Vitaly and Bryce Hall, a TikTok star and an amateur bare-knuckle boxer for his recent stream but things got out of hand.

Vitaly and N3on had reached the boxing gym earlier chit-chatting about the match on stream. Surprisingly, while conversing, Vitaly opened up a bottle of water and started pouring it on N3on. However, N3on was quick to stop and snatch the bottle from Vitaly as he stated, “What the f*ck are you doing bro, what the f*ck you doing? What the f*ck bro!” Later on, the viral streamer splashed the remaining water on the YouTube star making him furious.

Vitaly SMASHES Neon’s phone after splashing him with water. ‼️ pic.twitter.com/IrH76Ez2Xm — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) January 18, 2024

Incidentally, Vitaly did not have to wait long for revenge. Within moments he grabbed N3on’s phone and smashed it on the ground, stating, “Yeah, You f*ck with me and I f*ck with you harder m*therf*cker.” As soon as N3on claimed that Vitaly was the first to throw water at him, the YouTuber said, “I did not throw water at you”. Luckily, the escalating quarrel was stopped by one of the bodyguards.

N3on’s revenge for his broken phone did not end well

The chaotic situation developed further when N3on became determined to take revenge for his broken phone. While Vitaly was distracted quarreling with another person, N3on sneaked his way to pull out a phone from Vitaly’s cameraman. As soon as the cameraman objected, N3on claimed he wouldn’t be getting his phone back.

mf grabbed that mans phone and ran hiding to his security pic.twitter.com/uKrcnJL1qp — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) January 18, 2024

However, the camera person was strong enough to get a hold of N3on’s hand and tried taking his phone back by force. This led to a sudden scuffle and eventually, the cameraman cried out for help, saying, “You have my phone, he has my phone…you have my f*cking phone, give me my f*cking phone.”

One of N3on’s security personnel had to intervene in the quarrel and pushed away Vitaly’s cameraman from N3on with a single thrust. Since he had got his phone back in the process, the camera person stated, “I have my phone now so I am good but don’t f*cking touch my phone.”

Causing some drama then hiding behind security gotta be the weakest move ever — Whiz (@HunterWhiz) January 18, 2024

The online community was not impressed by N3on’s actions. They called the controversial streamer to be embarrassing and not capable of standing his ground. A commenter stated how causing drama and then hiding behind personal security was the weakest move a person could pull, while another added that he got caught red-handed during his act of revenge.