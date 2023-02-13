Warzone 2: Combat Records To Make a Comeback in Warzone!

We finally know that Combat Records will officially be put in the game once Warzone 2 Season 2 is live. However, there’s a catch!

Combat Records are the lifeblood of the older Call of Duty games. It told players how they did in particular matches and offered lasting proof of a player’s skill. Since MW2 Season 1 already got the Combat Records updated, the Warzone fans were wondering when they will get their turn. However, with the release of Season 2, it looks like the wait for WZ fans is over! Let us break down everything we know about the Combat Records in Season 2.

Also Read: Warzone 2 Guru Metaphor’s RAAP H Loadout with the Best TTK!

Warzone 2 Finally Gives Fans Combat Records in Season 2 Update!

Breaking: Warzone 2.0 Combat Records will be live in game with Season 02 launch. It will only track stats from Season 02 onwards. — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) February 8, 2023



As you can see by the above tweet, we may be getting WZ2 Combat Records but there is a slight catch to it. The stats will be tracked from Season 2 onwards. Therefore, any high-kill gameplays you might have had will not be tracked until Season 2 begins. The CoD community in general thinks WZ2 is dying, including some WZ2 gurus as well.

However, the game will continue to garner attention since it is one of the free battle royale games which have a high player base. Players will need to play at least five matches first so they can unlock the combat records. Some important statistics that will be included in the Records are average kills, score per minute, top weapons, and win rates.

We have attached a leaked image above as well so you can see what it will look like. That is all you need to know about the combat records in Warzone 2. For more Warzone content, stay tuned at The SportsRush!

Also Read: Valorant News: Oni 2.0 Skins in Development; Might Have a Relation to Yoru!