EA FC 24 Crossing Crusader Evolution: How and Which Player to Evolve?

EA FC 24 has released two new exciting Evolutions, Crossing Crusader 1 and 2, to improve the passing and crossing skills with stat boosts and new Playstyles to outsmart the opposition’s defense. These Evolutions are also part of the ongoing Winter Wildcards promo.

Crossing Crusader Evolution allows EA FC 24 players to significantly improve their chosen cards without spending a single Ultimate Team coin or FC point. This free stat boost comes in two editions. So, they should be more cautious when selecting players to avoid wasting the free boost. Here is everything you need to know about “Crossing Crusader” to help them with the evolution.

Requirements for Crossing Crusader Evolution

Fans cannot evolve any cards with this Evolution because certain requirements must be met. This is done to avoid the creation of overpowered Ultimate Team cards. So, let’s take a look at the requirements for the recently added Crossing Crusader Evolution.

Overall: Maximum 84-rated

Pace: Maximum 84-rated

Physical: Maximum 85-rated

Position: RB

Must not be: CM

No. of Playstyles: Maximum 8

Crossing: Maximum 86-rated

How to complete this new EA FC 24 Evolution?



Now that we’ve established the requirements, let’s look at the tasks that fans must complete to evolve their chosen Ultimate Team card. To upgrade the selected card via Crossing Crusader Evolution, EA FC 24 players must complete the following two levels of tasks.

Level 1 Challenge

Play five Squad Battle matches with the active EVO player on a minimum Semi-Pro setting. Fans can also finish this task by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Assist two goals in Squad Battle matches with the active EVO player on a minimum Semi-Pro setting. Fans can also finish this task by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Win four Squad Battle matches with the active EVO player on a minimum Semi-Pro setting. Fans can also finish this task by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Level 2 Challenge

Achieve three clean sheets in Squad Battle matches with the active EVO player on a minimum Semi-Pro setting. Fans can also finish this task by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Assist four goals in Squad Battle matches with the active EVO player on a minimum Semi-Pro setting. Fans can also finish this task by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Play six Rivals or Champions matches using the active EVO player.

What are the rewards for this EA FC 24 Evolution?

Let us now take a look at the rewards for completing the Crossing Crusaders Evolution. Aside from significant stat and overall rating boosts for the chosen card, the Evolution would also reward new Playstyles. Because there are two levels of tasks to complete, fans will receive these upgrades in two separate sets of rewards.

Level 1 Rewards

Overall +1

Pace +2

Shooting +2

Dribbling +2

Physical +2

First Touch Playstyle

Level 2 Rewards

Overall +2

Pace +3

Defending +3

Crossing +7

Curve +7

Whipped Pass Playstyle

What cards should they choose for Stop Right There?

Despite the requirements, there are plenty of cards in the player pool to choose from for this free upgrade. The top five cards to evolve through the newly added Crossing Crusader 1 and 2 are as follows.

Danilo Trailblazers (84-rated CB)

Niklas Sule Rare Gold (84-rated CB)

Ashleigh Neville Rare Gold (84-rated RB)

Jess Carter Foundation (84-rated CB)

Jurrien Timber Rare Gold (79-rated CB)

These are our top five Crossing Crusader Evolution recommendations, which may differ from yours. That’s all there is to know about the new free EA FC 24 Ultimate Team Evolution game.