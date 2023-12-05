Every prediction and speculation proved to be true by the GTA 6 trailer

It no longer feels like a dream, as fans finally got to see the much-awaited trailer of Grand Theft Auto VI, commonly known as GTA 6. After years of waiting, Rockstar Games released the trailer for their upcoming title on December 5.

The new trailer is already causing quite a stir on the internet. Fans are busy discussing everything they saw in the trailer and predicting what they would get from the game. Now, speculations about GTA 6 have been there for years, and with this new trailer, we already found out which ones were true. So, let’s take a quick look at those speculations-turned-real features in the upcoming title by Rockstar Games.

All GTA 6 speculations that were true

The biggest speculation about GTA 6 was it would have two protagonists inspired by Bonnie and Clyde. It further came into the spotlight when the leaked video of the game’s gameplay showed a female protagonist. With the release of this new trailer, it appears to be true, as the video featured a female character named Lucia, who we see leaving jail.

Lucia is also seen committing robberies with a man, who could be the other protagonist Jason. The trailer also hinted at the protagonists being a romantic couple. There were rumors about GTA 6 as a dynamic relationship system, where their interaction will affect their bond. Moreover, Lucia talking about “being a team” and “trust” further hints at this system.

According to leaks, the majority of the upcoming GTA will take place in a modern Vice City. The new trailer revealed that the game would take place in the iconic neon-lit city. We saw names like Kelly County and Vice Dale County mentioned in the news and on road signs. The trailer also featured businesses such as Pawn and Gun and Uncle Jack’s Liquor.

A few months ago, a video surfaced on the internet in which Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick claimed their upcoming project would have a significant impact on the market in fiscal year 2025, which is from April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025. He did not name the project, but it was widely assumed to be GTA 6. The game’s new trailer for this Rockstar title revealed that it will be released in 2025.

These are the only rumors confirmed by the recently released trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI. However, it was only “Trailer 1,” meaning that Rockstar Games would be releasing more trailers for this game.