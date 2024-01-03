EA FC 24 Roy Keane Winter Wildcards Icon SBC: How to Acquire This Card in Ultimate Team?

EA FC 24 Ultimate Team gets more exciting with Roy Keane Winter Wildcards joining the Squad Building Challenge (SBC). Fans have the excellent opportunity to get their hands on the Manchester United Icon. So, here is everything to know about this newly-released card, including how to obtain it.

Advertisement

Winter Wildcards is a seasonal and festive celebration of Ultimate Team’s past, present, and future. As part of this new campaign, EA releases unique cards with upgraded stats and ratings, as well as new playstyles and positions. This ongoing promotion also includes icons, and legendary Irish soccer hero Roy Keane is the latest to join the Winter Wildcards.

What are the stats of the Roy Keane Winter Wildcards Icon?

The 86-rated Base Icon card for the Irish great is famous among fans due to its domination in the midfield. EA FC 24 recently released an upgraded version, the 88-rated Winter Wildcards. The fact that Keane has been turned into a Left Back (LB) distinguishes this new Icon card. However, he could still be used as a Center Midfielder (CM) along with a Left Wing Back (LWB) and Left Midfielder (LM).

Advertisement

Most EA FC 24 fans like Icon cards because of their excellent stats and the strong team chemistry they offer. The recently released Roy Keane Winter Wildcards Icon is no exception, as it has amazing stats and skills that would help fans assemble a competitive squad with players from different leagues and nations.

How to acquire this card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

The 88-rated Roy Keane Winter Wildcards Icon is an SBC exclusive, and to complete the challenge, fans have to build six squads. Furthermore, they would have to meet specific requirements while building those squads. However, EA did not make the SBC as difficult as it did for previous Winter Wildcards Icons.

Born Legend

The starting lineup should include exactly eleven Rare Bronze players.

Rising Star

The starting lineup should include exactly eleven Rare Silver players.

On a Loan

The starting lineup should include exactly eleven Silver players.

Keano

One Manchester United player should be in the starting lineup.

One Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be in the starting lineup.

The lineup’s overall rating should be over 84.

League Legend

One Premier League player should be in the starting lineup.

The lineup’s overall rating should be over 85.

Top-notch

One Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be in the starting lineup.

The lineup’s overall rating should be over 86.

Fans may need to spend almost 185,000 Ultimate Team coins in the Transfer Market to build the necessary squads. In comparison to other Winter Wildcards Icon SBCs, this one doesn’t require millions of coins. Fans may reduce the fee even more by using untradeable or extra cards. If they run out of resources, they can participate in Ultimate Team matches to acquire more.

If EA FC 24 players want the 88-rated Roy Keane Winter Wildcards Icon, they must finish the Squad Building Challenge as soon as possible because it will expire in a few days.