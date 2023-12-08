EA FC 24 Ismael Bennacer Radioactive SBC: How to acquire this card in Ultimate Team?

The Radioactive saga continues in EA FC 24 with the release of the new Ismael Bennacer Radioactive SBC. Fans now have the opportunity to grab this new in-game item. So here is what they need to know about this card.

Radioactive, the newest Ultimate Team promotion, boosts the stats of selected players. However, it stands out because the new cards enable full chemistry between squad members from the same league, club, and nation. The same effect can be achieved by having a manager from the same league. Bennacer, the Milan midfielder, is the most recent addition to this new Radioactive promo.

About Ismael Bennacer Radioactive card

The Algerian’s base card is an 84-rated Rare Gold card. Many fans already use this base card in Ultimate Team, especially when they first start playing this mode. However, fans can now obtain an even better Bennacer card, the new 87-rated Radioactive card. It has better stats and is a well-balanced card.

Fans building a Serie A TIM-based team shouldn’t miss this new special card. Even if they are not building a team based on the top division of Italian football, it is still a very useful card. Being Radioactive, it will offer better chemistry with others, which will help create a good hybrid league squad.

How to acquire this card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

Players won’t have to open multiple packs to obtain this 85-rated Bennacer Radioactive card. But they must create a team of eleven players for the completion of the respective SBC to get this newly released special card. However, some requirements should be met while creating the team.

Ismael Bennacer

One Serie A TIM player should be part of the team.

One Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be part of the team.

The team’s overall rating should be above 85.

Fans would be spending over 74,000 Ultimate Team coins at the Transfer Market to build the required team. But they can complete the challenge with fewer coins by using untradable or spare cards, often referred to as Fodders. If these resources are in short supply, they can participate in Ultimate Team matches to earn more coins and cards. Fans of EA FC 24 should remember that this Ismael Bennacer Radioactive SBC is only available for a limited time. So, they must complete the Ultimate Team challenge before it expires.