The GTA 6 Trailer Surpasses MrBeast and Taylor Swift, Is in Contention to Become the Most Watched on YouTube in 24 Hours

GTA 6 has taken the internet by storm and the trailer broke MrBeast’s record for the most viewed YouTube video in under 24 hours. The YouTuber’s hottest video was “$1 vs $250,000 Vacation!” which gained 52 million views. Not only that, popstar idol Taylor Swift also got beaten in this race as her most viewed video under 24 hours was “Me!” on YouTube. That video has a record of garnering 62.5 million views which is a notable success.

Advertisement

As of now, Rockstar stands at a total viewership of 73.5 million on YouTube, which has shocked netizens globally. Despite this happening none have reacted to the news negatively and have taken it in good sport. Moreover, netizens have been waiting to hear about GTA 6 from Rockstar Games for over a decade and the hype is natural.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Mr_BlackOG/status/1732060196250247515?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Lak03390508/status/1732062473501757555?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Instead of fighting over such a trivial matter, MrBeast’s fanbase talked about the majestic nature of the upcoming title. Some of them even talked about the evolution of the title since GTA Vice City, which remains at the heart of many.

Comment

byu/ProfSink200 from discussion

inGTA

Taylor Swift fans aren’t aware of their idol losing her position as of yet since it happened a few hours ago. However, judging from the reactions of others, GTA 6’s success is being celebrated by most. However, netizens have been talking about the celebrity being featured in the upcoming title and wondered about that possibility.

Taylor Swift hasn’t yet talked about a collaboration with GTA 6, although it would be quite interesting to see. The music artist has never been featured in any of Rockstar’s titles and this could be her ticket in. Since GTA 6 would introduce a female protagonist, Taylor Swift could be featured in the future.

Advertisement

Which star will GTA 6 beat next if things go right?

As it stands now the next star whose 24-hour record might get beat is Korean pop star Lisa. The artist holds a record of 73.6 million views for the song “Lalisa” back in 2021. This was her attempt at being EMD with hip-hop which worked out well during that time. While she has ties with BLACKPINK, this song was an individual release from the artist.

Considering the rate at which GTA 6 is getting views, the trailer can beat BLACKPINK’s top record of 86.3 million views on “How You Like That” from 2020. However, the trailer might not be able to beat BTS’s top-viewed video “Butter” from 2021 which stood at 108 million total views within 24 hours of release.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DomTheBombYT/status/1731815359798231541?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Regardless, the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer was still able to beat BTS’s record of 71.6 million views on the “Permission to Dance” video which was released in 2021. The music video got its glory during the COVID period and still manages to ring on in the hearts of fans.