Valorant replay system and more features including new server locations to be added by Riot Games

The developers of Valorant are planning to introduce a lot of new additions to the game. The dev diary confirms long-standing issues that players had with the game. One of them is the Valorant replay system. A lot of new changes including Team Deathmatch mode were introduced at the beginning of 2023.

The game’s Executive Producer and Development Team Lead, Anna Donlon, addressed a lot of issues in a few tweets.

Valorant devs confirm the replay system for the game

Hi! Wanted to share that we have much more in development than we talked about in the kick-off video. Lots of things! Things like replays and new server locations and mode updates and <insert the thing you really care about here.> 1/3 — Anna Donlon (@RiotSuperCakes) January 25, 2023

Donlon shed light on the improvements being made to make players’ in-game experience better. Though she did not talk about a definite timeline on when the updates will come out, they are being actively developed.

The list of updates included a replay system, new servers, and various other game modes.

We typically don’t talk about those things until we can make firmer commitments around dates or share actual details… mainly out of concern we might hype things up sooner than we should, over-promise, etc. But really, we should chat more. 2/3 — Anna Donlon (@RiotSuperCakes) January 25, 2023

While the community has been asking for a lot of changes to be introduced in the game, the replay system is top priority. It eliminates the need to have an external app to record gameplay and other big FPS titles like CS: GO already have this feature.

To start, come by for the Lotus Reddit AMA this Friday, a look at our Agents from the team in Feb, hear from esports at VCT Brazil in March, and then more details about our new mode and other features throughout the year. ❤️ — Anna Donlon (@RiotSuperCakes) January 25, 2023

New Servers to be introduced in Valorant

In her series of tweets, Donlon also mentioned that Valorant will add a few more server locations to the existing list of servers. This will ensure that people playing in various regions have lower ping and a lot fewer disadvantages.

Currently, Riot Games has 25 servers located in Brazil, North America, LATAM, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Korea.

Considering everything, it looks like Riot Games has finally listened to what players have been asking from them for months. Only time will tell when the new additions will be released in the game.

