Valorant replay system and more features including new server locations to be added by Riot Games

Aaryanshi Mohan
|Published 28/01/2023

The developers of Valorant are planning to introduce a lot of new additions to the game. The dev diary confirms long-standing issues that players had with the game. One of them is the Valorant replay system. A lot of new changes including Team Deathmatch mode were introduced at the beginning of 2023.

The game’s Executive Producer and Development Team Lead, Anna Donlon, addressed a lot of issues in a few tweets.

Valorant devs confirm the replay system for the game

Donlon shed light on the improvements being made to make players’ in-game experience better. Though she did not talk about a definite timeline on when the updates will come out, they are being actively developed.

The list of updates included a replay system, new servers, and various other game modes.

While the community has been asking for a lot of changes to be introduced in the game, the replay system is top priority. It eliminates the need to have an external app to record gameplay and other big FPS titles like CS: GO already have this feature.

New Servers to be introduced in Valorant

In her series of tweets, Donlon also mentioned that Valorant will add a few more server locations to the existing list of servers. This will ensure that people playing in various regions have lower ping and a lot fewer disadvantages.

Currently, Riot Games has 25 servers located in  Brazil, North America, LATAM, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Korea.

Considering everything, it looks like Riot Games has finally listened to what players have been asking from them for months. Only time will tell when the new additions will be released in the game.

Aaryanshi Mohan

Aaryanshi Mohan

Aaryanshi Mohan is an Esports writer and the Content Manager for Gaming and Esports at The SportsRush. Her love for video games started at a very young age and she just found a way to make both of her passions-- writing and gaming into a career. She loves old school games-- Commander Keen 4 is her all time favourite. Valorant and PUBG are her newest loves. When not gaming, or writing, you can find Aaryanshi reading, cooking or eating ramen.

