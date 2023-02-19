VCT LOCK//IN 2023 NRG vs LOUD, Day 6 schedule, where to watch and more

The Alpha group matches for VCT LOCK//IN 2023 are about to end. The semi-final for this stage of the competition is scheduled to take place today. The first semi-finals will be between NRG and LOUD. Both teams from the American region will be fighting for a place in the finals to compete against either Talon Esports or DRX.

Here are all the details of the matches that will take place today.

VCT LOCK//IN 2023 Schedule for Day 6

The ALPHA group is down to the final 4. #VCTLOCKIN pic.twitter.com/vdQH6MWGfS — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) February 18, 2023

NRG and LOUD Esports will face off against each other in the first match of the Alpha group semi-finals and the team who wins the match will move to the finals and one step closer to winning $100,000.

Sunday, February 19

Alpha Semifinal 1 – NRG vs LOUD: 9 am PST, 6 pm CET, 10.30 pm IST

9 am PST, 6 pm CET, 10.30 pm IST Alpha Semifinal 2 – DRX vs Talon Esports: 9 am PST, 6 pm CET, 10.30 pm IST

NRG vs LOUD head-to-head details, line-ups

In the matches that NRG played against the Giants, they registered a 2-1 victory showing their immense skill and chemistry as a team. With big names like Ardis in the squad, they have been able to excel in every match they have played so far in VCT LOCK IN 2023.

LOUD Esports is also an extremely experienced team. Coming into the match after defeating Karmine Corp 2-0, they have what it takes to keep their nerves calm under immense pressure.

NRG vs LOUD line-up prediction

As per the 2023 VCT format, two teams from the same region would not play each other until the semifinals. This will be the first time that these teams will meet each other in the competition.

Here are the expected line-ups of both teams:

NRG Esports

s0m

FNS

crashies

Victor

ardiis

LOUD Esports

aspas

Less

Saadhak

cauanzin

tuyz

Where to watch VCT LOCK IN live stream?

The live matches will be aired on YouTube and Twitch. In addition to that, Valorant Esports‘ official website will also show the live broadcast of the matches. Interested audiences can watch all the matches there.

